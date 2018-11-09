Introducing the Town Bag (and more!)

Today is the day you’ve been impatiently awaiting! The much requested “bigger Field Bag” is finally here, and its name is the Town Bag. But it’s much more than just a scaled up Field Bag. The Town Bag combines the capacity of the Porter Bin with the companionability of the Field Bag, made even better by the addition of external pockets (front and back) in coordinating waxed canvas, which wraps underneath for protection and gives a subtle tone-on-tone effect. (Most apparent in the cocoa/pecan colorway; least apparent in the black/black.) And it can handle a sweater quantity, pattern and tools, as well as accommodating your wallet, comb and keys for those times when your knitting bag needs to double as your handbag. I’ve been using it since summer, traveling with it and putting it through its daily paces, and I know you’re going to love it as much as I do! You can get it now in both cocoa and black at Fringe Supply Co.; black is also available through our stockists; and natural is coming later this month.

We also have the last batch of coveted waxed plum Field Bags (until next year) in the webshop this morning, so if you’ve been waiting for that one, don’t hesitate!

And today I’ve also got a whole new lookbook for you! For this year’s Winter Lookbook and for the launch of the Town, we actually went to the country and created the ideal yarn-filled winter staycation at the beautiful Bloomsbury Farm — shooting in both farmer Lauren’s house (that bathtub!) and the Airbnb above the stables. I hope you’ll enjoy a stroll through the photos — they’re some of my favorites yet.

And there’s another holiday surprise hiding in the pages of the lookbook, too, so go check it out!

Happy weekend, everyone! I’ve got some serious sleeping to do this weekend, along with a bit of seaming …

.