Q for You: How many clothes do you make/buy each year?

Last weekend, I tackled the closet cleanout challenge for Slow Fashion October (you can see how far I got in my saved Story), and also posted on Instagram about having gone about 6 months without buying a single solitary garment or shoe — 100% unintentionally and unknowingly — and how since then (in the past 11 months total) all I’ve bought is four t-shirts and four pair of shoes, plus a piece of outerwear. (I guess I can use the word “vest” for it, but it seems so inadequate!) In thinking about that, I asked myself whether I was so content and oblivious because I was adding clothes to my closet through making instead of buying. We’ve talked about the fact that if you’re making your own clothes, it’s essentially impossible to acquire them at a typical shopping rate — it’s inherently slower. But looking back through the same period, I’ve knitted two sweater vests (sweatshirt vest and plum Anna) and a pullover, and sewn two sweatshirts (short-sleeved and long-sleeved, both not quite right!) and two pair of pants (recycled denim and natural canvas). If you count the outerwear vest and the yet-to-be-seamed blue Bellows, I’ve added a grand total of 12 articles of clothing to my closet in 2018. Add in the pajamas I made during Summer of Basics and it’s a whopping 15! I wish I had some way of knowing what my lifetime average was up until last year, but I can tell you it’s a long way from 1-ish garments per month. And yet, somehow, even this list of items seems almost excessive to the me I’ve gradually morphed into over the past few years. I find the whole thing mind-boggling.
And for the first time since beginning to knit, I’m taking as long to pick my next sweater project as it would have taken me to knit one!
Who am I?!
Last night I was reading this bizarre piece on newyorker.com that was sent to me by a #slowfashionoctober friend, about how Rent the Runway has pivoted from special-occasion wear to become a source of everyday clothes for tens (hundreds?) of thousands of women. The article opens with a sort of suggestion that it has something to do with the slow fashion movement, but I have a hard time seeing how a company that’s buying up thousands upon thousands of garments of questionable origin and shipping them endlessly around to one person after another after another after another (with dry cleaning in between each) is any kind of antidote to the ills of fast fashion. NEVERTHELESS, it opens with some mind-boggling stats: “Each year, as Hyman is fond of pointing out, the average American buys sixty-eight items of clothing, eighty per cent of which are seldom worn; twenty per cent of what the $2.4-trillion global fashion industry generates is thrown away.”
Sixty-eight items of clothing per year? As an average?! At my most gluttonous, I’m certain I never bought 68 items of clothing in one year. And obviously making anywhere near that number is hilarious to even consider. All of which brings me to my Q for You: How many articles of clothing do you add to your closet in a year? And what percentage of them do you make versus acquiring them through other means? I know not everyone is in the habit of assessing their closet in the sort of gory detail I do for this blog, so I don’t assume you know exactly, but what’s your best guess? Or a range. As always, there’s no right or wrong answer! I’m just. So. Curious.
.
I look forward to your responses, and wish you a happy weekend. I’ll be back to sorting through my piles if anyone wants to join me! I’ve got a really great closing interview lined up for Monday, and plenty more yarny posts to come next week!
.
PREVIOUSLY in Q for You: When do you give up on a WIP?
I am very satisfied with what I own and only replace things as needed. I only own things that go with everything. Almost all of my clothes are neutrals, so they are all interchangeable. I wake up in the morning and I never have to think what will I wear because I can literally chose anything and it all goes perfectly with whatever else I choose. I love not having to think about what goes with what. I do have color in my wardrobe, but they are mostly bold accessories. I absolutely love my clothes and I am so happy with my choice to be extremely versatile. My children and husband’s clothes done in the same way, it has saved my sanity.
LikeLike
There is no way I buy 68 items a year! Where would I put them? While my closet needs a clear out, I have managed to sort by sweaters/sweatshirts, a couple of dresses..(who am I kidding?) lots of jeans, because I live in Jeans and shirts. Again, a review is in order as I acknowledge 1. that there are some things that will never fit, and 2.I wear the same few pieces all the time and most of the rest, never.
LikeLike
68 items a year?! I’m quite shocked. Not even when I was buying clothing did I buy even a third of that. I didn’t buy much but I saved clothes forever and ever, even if I wasn’t wearing them. I used to have clothing that was 20 years old in my closet. But just over 3 years ago I got really fed up with my overfull and non-functional closet. I cleaned out and donated quite a lot of it and told myself I didn’t need to buy more clothing for a while (shoes not included). I was going to wear what I had each season and then make when I noticed if there was a hole to fill. At the same time I did the Wardrobe Architect and got a little more aware of my own style. Without struggling much at all I went 18 months without buying any clothing at all and then I bought a winter coat to replace the one that was going on it’s 14th year. A few months later I bought a pair of leggings as I was traveling and hadn’t anticipated the weather change. 3 years in I’ve bought about 13 items and 6 are leggings/tights in different colors/thickness that needed replacing. I’ve made some of what I need, t-shirt, dresses, I’ve knitted some sweaters. I’d guess I make about 12-18 items a year, which I still think is quite a lot! I’m still bit of a newbie when it comes to sewing so unfortunately all those items aren’t fitting correctly. I’m at a stage where I need to learn more about adjusting patterns as well as tackling bigger projects, such as jeans and underwear to replace the ones that are starting to wear out now. And I think this will also lead to fewer items being added each year.
LikeLike
I am also shocked by the idea of buying 68 items a year!! I don’t know that I have an average — I live in Mexico City at the moment, and the shopping is limited, which really affects my buying. I used to purchase mostly thrift clothes, and samples from my various gigs in fashion. Now I go to the flea markets in sketchy parts of Mexico City, and pattern and make my own clothes. I’m just getting back into the fun of dressing after more than 2 years of pregnancy and breast feeding, and my style has shifted A LOT since becoming a mom, so I’ve been making and buying more. That said, I probably acquire on average 2 pieces a month?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not buy anywhere near 68 items a year. I have a very minimal mix and match wardrobe. This year my husband retired and I bought two tops to wear to parties in his honor. These tops also worked in my every day wardrobe so they have been good additions. I just purchased two new pairs of pants – navy and khaki – to replace two of the same. I knit one Icelandic sweater and a color work cowl for me. I did buy a new winter parka and a dress coat to replace worn out old ones. My “downfall” is probably shoes as I have a hard time finding ones that fit. When I do find them, I wear them out so I have to replace every season. This year during my clothing change out, I plan to get rid of all items that other folks have bought me that are not my style – hello! mom and friends who seem to feel sorry for me for not adding to my wardrobe. Maybe they are the ones buying so much!!
LikeLike
I have this rule of not buying anything I can make. I now only shop for underwear, socks, tee-shirts and leather goods like shoes and bags. We are lucky to still have few but great made-in-France brands, so it’s easy to find tees and socks, but I struggle a lot more with underwear. Italy, Spain and Portugal are not far, so well made shoes are not that expensive. The rest I strive to knit or sew, and since I’m a very slow maker, I do not add a lot in my closet (I add more in my fabric and yarn stash !).
LikeLike
I too was boggled by the New Yorker story but I suppose I assume there are people out there (especially in NYC?) who think they shouldn’t be seen twice in the same outfit or something like that?
This conversation reminds me once again that I need to figure out a remedy/preventative for ruined shirt/dress underarms—do any of you have one? That’s the primary reason I end up deaccessioning clothes. Bottoms I keep forever.
LikeLike
A remedy that works for me, but is labor intensive, is mixing hydrogen peroxide and baking soda into a paste and then leaving it on underarms to dry. Then toss it in the washing machine. It’s like homemade OxyClean. I’ve used it successfully on t-shirts and cottons and anything that can go in the wash, but I don’t think I’ve done it on handwash items.
LikeLike
This is so interesting. I kind of feel like my mind is in a bit of a slow fashion tornado – I want to clean out my closet, I want to place items in other peoples closet (I’ve started my own Clothing Rescue Foundation – rescue an item from my closet; seriously), and I just listened to the Love to Sew podcast about planning my sewing projects (which seem to multiply like bunnies). I think for a while now, I’ve been substituting buying clothing with buying supplies to make clothing. I listened to Love to Sew’s interview with you, and it kind of blew my mind in an unexpected way. Clearly I’m ready for a change. Okay, this sounds more like a blog post than a reply to a blog post – apologies, I’ll give the talking stick back in a minute. In the last year I’ve knit or sewn at least eight items, bought maybe three new “sporty” items, and thrifted a little. I don’t have the taste for shopping in the same way I once did.
LikeLike
The three things I buy, because I haven’t quite reached these points in my clothes-making journey, are plain, solid color t-shirts, jeans, and undergarments.
When I buy t-shirts, (because the ones I have have become swiss cheese or because they are so “ratty” that I can no longer wear them outside the garden) I tend to buy two or three at a time. This probably happens twice a year. I am big into layering and t-shirts are such a great foundation.
I only ever own one pair of jeans at a time, and they don’t wear out in cute spots like the knees or the back pocket, so I mend them as best I can to get as much life out of them as I can, but inevitably, I have to replace them. This probably happens once every 18 months-2 years.
Then there are bras and underwear. I replace these about every 5 years.
Other things I may buy on the rare occasion…. t-shirt at a concert if I want to support the band, pajama pants or a cozy sweatshirt if I’m being too lazy to sew my own and my existing ones have given out, and athletic socks. But these things get purchased in more like a 10 year rotation, so they don’t play into an annual average all that significantly.
Sooo…my annual average for purchased clothing is somewhere in the range of 8-10 pieces.
As for the clothes I make… I probably sew 1 dress and 1 top a year. And I am an avid knitter…so this is where I blow up my average. I probably complete 3-4 sweaters, 2-3 shawls, a few hats, 1-2 pair of socks, maybe a pair of mittens or a cowl, and maybe a couple baby things. Some of these thing are for my children and some are gifts for others…and the ratio of gifts to personal items increases each year as I need fewer pieces added to my wardrobe.
Sooo…my annual average when you include handmade for myself probably goes up to around 20 pieces.
That seems excessive. I should scale back!!
LikeLike
68??? A year??? Every year???
Last year I bought some new white turtle necks because my old (ancient) ones were no longer white, and collar and cuffs were well- frayed. I still wear them on weekends. Underwear as needed, including tights.
I wear things until they die, which I am sad to say means I might need a new navy blue skirt soon. The one I have (more than 10 years old) has a tiny hole in the back. Not where I want a pretty, visible patch. I am thinking of using it for a pattern for a new one, I am feeling so bold about my sewing skills!
I do MAKE lots of things, mostly knitted items. This year so far it is several pairs of socks, two sweaters, and a couple of shawls. I have started up sewjng again, working on two 100 acts of sewing patterns, figuring out modifications to make them fit. That will mean I can make skirts, jumpers, and dresses. Then maybe I will risk the agony that is pants that fit.
The whole disposable fashion thing feels like something I enjoyed when younger but grew out of. First because it is so expensive!!! Then the realization of what is involved in the whole process. Now I am content with my old lady classic simple style. I’d rather spend my money on yarn.
LikeLike
That level of buying has never been on my radar. My whole (long) life and raising kids on a tight budget, clothes were purchases that needed to LAST. Possibly from my Mom who loved good clothes and the latest fashions: buy quality ON SALE, clearance preferably and wear them out. And I got pickier as clothes became more and more cheaply made. I shop thrift stores for the older, better made clothes on occasion, buy a new whatever when needed – I don’t buy much. I managed to tone down my love of shoe buying… :) Luckily my drive to MAKE can go to knitting hats and making art for our shop because I MUST be knitting or making something.
LikeLike
I wear a uniform daily…sleeveless tunic length top over pants of different shapes with a jacket, sweater or scarf/shawl over the top, depending on the weather and my mood. The tunic is my own design and I have made LOTS of them with different hemlines, pockets, side slits, etc. And out of all kinds of fabric, mostly woven but some knits. I shop resale for jackets and sometimes pants but only do that 2-3 times/year. I quit regular store shopping about 20 years ago…so time consuming and expensive. Now what I enjoy most is closet shopping, finding new ways to wear what I already own and making what else I need/want. I don’t keep track of my makes but in the last 12 months I’m amazed and slightly embarrassed to write that I’ve probably made 20-30 garments, mostly the tunics and various kimonos after my first Wiksten. I don’t like getting rid of garments because I often regret it later but I do have a young friend that I pass things on to if they no longer fit me or my style. Your blog has made me more conscious of my purchases but not so much my makes. Sometimes I just want to sew and the tunics and kimonos are fun and easy. And I seem to get bored wearing the same things (although not the same shapes!) all the time. At least now I’m making and not shopping so maybe that’s better? Thanks for helping me become more aware.
LikeLike
68 is over an item a week, so I wonder how the number was generated. For instance, if a mom buys a 12 pack of socks for a ten year old, does that count as 12 of her 68? I’ve seen that kind of math a lot in clothing averages, where what a woman “spends” on clothing is actually for herself, and the children, and sometimes even for her spouse. If it’s an industry wide average of what gets bought divided by how many people buy them, it’s not a 1-1.
That said, I thought I hadn’t bought anything in months, then found receipts for three things, so clearly we aren’t always good trackers.
LikeLike
I agree that 68 items sounds like a lot, but what if that includes socks and undies (which many peeps won’t mend)? What if you’re a serious runner and you go through 3 pairs of shoes? Does this reflect buying clothes for kids i.e. per household clothing? I’m in no way sanctioning mindless (or even extreme mindful) consumption but maybe there are some other factors at work?
I’ve probably bought 26 garments in 2018 (2 pairs of jeans, the others don’t fit anymore or have too many holes to mend, 3 tops and 5 bras/10 pairs undies and 5 pairs of socks plus a new pair of runners), sewn 2 and knitted 25. I’m keeping 3 of the 25 knits. The rest were made from stash yarn as presents for friends at Xmas.
I buy practically nothing in the scheme of things and it was pretty easy to come up with 26 garments – all of which were to replace something or to enhance a wardrobe gap because I wear all of the things I own.
LikeLike
I should also say that some of the things that I bought I may have sewn under other circumstances but I was renovating / living in a rental for 18 months and I didn’t have my sewing things with me. (It wasn’t supposed to take anywhere near that long to complete the reno or I’d have brought my sewing room with me.) By the time I threw out my handmade lounge pants they had holes everywhere and were 3 sizes too large. And I resisted replacing them because I knew I could make them for myself, with fabric I already own.
LikeLike
It does add up surprisingly fast. I’ve counted recently, and was shocked to find my total clothes/shoes inventory in the low 300s. I know I don’t exactly have a minimalist closet, but it certainly does not feel like I have 300 items! But 68 a year is wild, though. I buy a set of underwear, basic tees, and socks a every few years all at the same time, they seem to wear at the same rate, and maybe I could have hit 68 in those years, especially when I was also really obsessed with sewing. Maybe.
LikeLike
68 pieces per year?! Like Jessica, above, I question the math and/or statistical jiggering that led to this number.
Myself, I rarely buy anything new – mostly shopping resale (and that’s rarely), or making. Every few years I replace underwear/bras & try to buy those that are well-made and well-fitting so they last and are comfortable.
Shoes? I rely on just a few pairs and replace/repair as needed. I try to buy high quality so they last, but am happy to relegate worn walking shoes to garden work when that time comes.
No cheap fashion for this girl, though. I’d rather have a few well-made pieces than a closet full of crap.
LikeLike
I bought a pair of jeans, a lightweight down jacket, 2 solid tees, 2 pairs of sandals and a pair of boots in 2018. I sewed 2 dresses. I refuse to buy any sweaters. That said I’ve made over a dozen sweaters since Jan. 2018. Do I need 12? No, but it is also my daily retirement hobby and happiness and I end up giving some away, some as gifts.
LikeLike
Methinks they’re counting things like socks and undies in that claim of 68 garments per year, but I haven’t read the article.
In the past year, I’ve purchased one bag of a dozen crew socks, a pair of Keds, and some cotton undies. Total garment purchases, if counted per pair=23. If counted as a category? Three. See how those numbers can be massaged?
Next year, I’ll probably be looking for a pair of Oxfords and some new bras. Everything else I add to my wardrobe will be made by mine own hands.
Side note: If you’d asked me this same question ten years ago, when I was neck-deep in businesswear, I’d’ve been able to come up with a number around 68 items. Ridiculous.
LikeLike