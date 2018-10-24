Maker Crush: Llane Alexis

Something happened where I leveled up on this whole slow closet thing in 2018 without even knowing it, much less meaning to. Sometime around mid-April or early May, I realized I hadn’t bought a single solitary item of clothing (or shoes!) since the beginning of last December (when I had bought a couple things at @elizsuzann’s sample sale). Six months without any shopping whatsoever, and not only had it not been difficult, it hadn’t even been deliberate or conscious! At which point I gave myself permission to buy a pair of shoes I was coveting. 😂 All of the clothes I’ve bought since December are pictured above: an @everlane tee bought as an emergency measure before my Portugal trip (when it looked like it would be chilly; it was not), a souvenir t-shirt at Squam, and the two tees I bought to screenprint on in SF, also Everlane, when I ran out of time to make them myself. I’ve also bought one item of outerwear — the hooded vest from Portugal — and a total of four pairs of shoes, all of good known origins. In almost a full year! And it’s not like I’ve been sewing or knitting excessively, either. I’ve knitted one sweater and two vests, with a cardigan awaiting seaming, and sewn two sweatshirts (long- and short-sleeved) and two pair of pants. (Plus the pajamas from #summerofbasics.) So wardrobe-wise, I’ve made 6.5 garments and bought 4 t-shirts and 4 pair of shoes. I’ve also become a person who thinks that does actually sound like a lot. Honestly, once I realized I hadn’t bought any clothes, it made me not want to buy any clothes, and to see how long I could go with how little. I regret both the impulse black tee and the souvenir tee, a little bit. Whereas the ones I printed on are treasures. It’s incredible how much my habits and spending have changed these past few years, bit by bit … and I have never felt better about my closet, either in terms of the human, environmental and financial cost of it, or how it suits me and functions. #slowfashionoctober #slowfashionmovement

The only way your vote doesn’t count is if you don’t cast it. It’s astonishing to me how low voter turnout is in this country (and I’ve moved to the state with the lowest of all). If I had a … well, a vote … for every person who has ever said to me “My vote doesn’t matter because I’m a [dem/rep/ind] in a [rep/dem] [district/state/country]” I might have a different government! There are no red states or blue states, and the whole lazy media construct is incredibly damaging. The only thing that determines the outcome of elections is who shows up and votes. What if everyone who said the above actually cast a vote? We don’t know which areas lean which way; we only know who votes in those areas. Look at the Roy Moore race in Alabama, the “reddest” of “red states,” where "no Democrat could ever win”! You know why he lost? More people voted for his opponent than for him. That’s how voting works. And even if you show up and vote and your candidate doesn’t win, turnout has an impact, margins have an impact. Numbers add up and send messages if not representatives. I voted Wednesday — the first day of early voting here — and am working out how to wear this sticker every day till election day because there’s never been a more important election in my decades as a voter, and I vote in all of them. Your vote counts. Please don’t waste it. #endoflecture

One of the things I couldn’t show you last spring was these mitts I designed for @toltyarnandwool’s fifth-anniversary collection, coming out at the beginning of November. (Such fine company I’m in! @byannieclaire @soveryshannon @susanmoskwa) These were envisioned as a great little skill builder and I’ll be teaching them at Tolt on Sunday Nov 4. Last I heard there were still a few open seats in the class, so contact them if you’re interested! (photo from @toltyarnandwool) #toltknits #knitting #knittersofinstagram

At long last, the Anna Vest pattern is available for individual download! Thank you to everyone who’s been clamoring for it, and for your patience while it was out of print. I’ve made edits and additions, so the pattern now includes guidance for how to omit one or both pockets, should you choose, plus the alternative button band option previously discussed. (So now there’s a choice between the sewn-on band or the picked-up band.) You can find it on Ravelry by searching Anna Vest, or there’s a direct link and further details on the blog today (link in profile), and I truly appreciate every like and download! (Slow-fashion notes: handknitted vest in @kelbournewoolens Germantown American-made wool; coat from @elizsuzann’s sample sale a few years ago; tee from @everlane; me-made #robbiepants from ES remnant canvas. #fringefieldbag from @fringesupplyco.) #annavest #slowfashion #handmadewardrobe #memadeeveryday 📷 by @hmmessinger

Last night I got to have dinner with my old friend Jim Mustich whose magnum opus has just published, 1000 Books to Read Before You Die. This book was 15 years in the making, and I had the honor of helping out with it in its initial stage, so I’m thrilled to see it now in the world. I know a lot of you are serious readers, and others would love a good guide. Jim is a legend and one of the most knowledgeable book people on earth, having written the esteemed Common Reader catalog for years, so I highly recommend this book! It would also make a great gift for any readers on your shopping list this holiday season, just sayin’.