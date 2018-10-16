New Favorites: Building blocks

Last night I got to have dinner with my old friend Jim Mustich whose magnum opus has just published, 1000 Books to Read Before You Die. This book was 15 years in the making, and I had the honor of helping out with it in its initial stage, so I’m thrilled to see it now in the world. I know a lot of you are serious readers, and others would love a good guide. Jim is a legend and one of the most knowledgeable book people on earth, having written the esteemed Common Reader catalog for years, so I highly recommend this book! It would also make a great gift for any readers on your shopping list this holiday season, just sayin’.

So I did actually finish this new version of the Anna Vest and was planning to have the pattern released yesterday, but I’ve got myself spread way too thin right now so it’ll be another minute before I’m done piecing that all together. Part of the point of this new one was to knit a picked-up button band and add that as an option in the pattern, but now I’m thinking of just replacing the original sewn-on band with this picked-up one — it looks great (swipe to see the comparison of the two), and there’s less room for error. Is anyone who’s been awaiting the standalone pattern married to the idea of the sewn-on band, or would you all opt for the picked-up version no matter what? I’m going to put this as a poll in my story, so please vote that way! But I’d love to hear your thoughts as well. [Yarn is the fabulous new Germantown from @kelbournewoolens] #annavest #knitting #knittersofinstagram

I needed something to knit for the pure peace and joy of it — no deadline or obligations attached, not a half-baked sweater idea to be figured out on the fly, just calm, restorative knitting. And from stash. So I cast on that cable dickey I keep blogging about! Grete. (Using the incredible single-batch Our Yarn we have at @fringesupplyco while it lasts.) I was super puzzled by the pattern at first until I realized it really is cabled on the inside of the turtleneck. I’d rather knit cables than ribbing any day, but from a wearing perspective, I prefer the turtleneck to be all ribbing. So I’ve since ripped and ribbed and can’t wait to resume those beautiful cables as soon as I can. #fringefieldbag #knitting #knittersofinstagram

I’m always mentioning my little 1953 closet, and for “What’s in your closet?” week of #slowfashionoctober, I thought I’d show it to you. Think of this as a “before” shot of sorts, since I do intend to go through with this week’s challenge (see @slowfashionoctober) to clean it out! (Although possibly not this week exactly.) This is the smallest closet I’ve ever had — as a kid I had the 1970s double-wide version of this, and I’ve had much larger ones in my days. But as you can sort of see, I manage to get *a lot* into this closet — what with the cubes up on the shelf and the two hanging cubby things for sweaters and oddments — and it’s definitely more than enough for me. I don’t have a dresser or anything — socks, underwear, swimsuits, junk, everything is in here! My shoes, though, do spill out and take up space under my desk and my little cutting table, as my closet is in my sewing room, and I need to get that under control as well as weeding out the clothes that aren’t being worn and carefully finding them new homes. I not only want to stay within this closet, I don’t want it this crowded in there. All of that said, I am not a “capsule" person, per se. I like clothes, and putting them together is a source of fun and creativity for me, so while I recognize that I have an easier time getting dressed from a smaller collection of more carefully chosen clothes that actually work well together, I also don't want to narrow it to the point where I get bored and crave turnover for turnover’s sake. Once I’ve cleaned it out and am putting stuff back in, I intend to count the garments, just because I’m curious. What’s the right size closet for you?

My clothes tell stories, even if only I can hear them, and during #slowfashionoctober I want to share some examples. I don’t want you to dress like me (unless you want to!) — I want you to dress like you. But I do want you to have clothes that have meaning to you, because that feels good and it has an impact. This outfit is pretty much me in a nutshell, sartorially speaking. But it’s more than that. I made the pants myself for about $2 with remnant fabric I bought at @elizsuzann’s garage sale two summers ago. They make me feel both capable and comfortable. The tee is new — it’s a responsibly made (taking their word for it) @everlane tee I bought before our SF trip last month. While we were there, @jenhewett taught us screenprinting. This was my first pull, and the artwork is an old piece of my husband’s (@bobbechtol). The shoes were handmade in Portugal by a man my friend @retrosariarosapomar represents, bought on my epic trip there this past summer. And the shirtjacket is from the @jcrew factory-store clearance rack circa 2003 or ’04, worn on repeat ever since. Over the years, it’s become a souvenir of the time we lived in Napa, which is where and when it was purchased — one of my favorite times of our life. So what looks like an outfit is actually a walking scrapbook of people and places I love. When clothes are more than just clothes, you take care of them and treasure them and wear them, and that is the heart of what slow fashion means to me. Whether you’re brand new to the effort or have been building your own slow closet for years, I invite you to join the @slowfashionoctober conversation this year! It’s all about making a wardrobe that really works for you, so you’ll be in no hurry to replace it. #slowfashionoctober #slowfashionmovement #fashionrevolution #myclothestellstories