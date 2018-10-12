Waxed plum Field Bag + Anna Vest update

I needed something to knit for the pure peace and joy of it — no deadline or obligations attached, not a half-baked sweater idea to be figured out on the fly, just calm, restorative knitting. And from stash. So I cast on that cable dickey I keep blogging about! Grete. (Using the incredible single-batch Our Yarn we have at @fringesupplyco while it lasts.) I was super puzzled by the pattern at first until I realized it really is cabled on the inside of the turtleneck. I’d rather knit cables than ribbing any day, but from a wearing perspective, I prefer the turtleneck to be all ribbing. So I’ve since ripped and ribbed and can’t wait to resume those beautiful cables as soon as I can. #fringefieldbag #knitting #knittersofinstagram

I’m always mentioning my little 1953 closet, and for “What’s in your closet?” week of #slowfashionoctober, I thought I’d show it to you. Think of this as a “before” shot of sorts, since I do intend to go through with this week’s challenge (see @slowfashionoctober) to clean it out! (Although possibly not this week exactly.) This is the smallest closet I’ve ever had — as a kid I had the 1970s double-wide version of this, and I’ve had much larger ones in my days. But as you can sort of see, I manage to get *a lot* into this closet — what with the cubes up on the shelf and the two hanging cubby things for sweaters and oddments — and it’s definitely more than enough for me. I don’t have a dresser or anything — socks, underwear, swimsuits, junk, everything is in here! My shoes, though, do spill out and take up space under my desk and my little cutting table, as my closet is in my sewing room, and I need to get that under control as well as weeding out the clothes that aren’t being worn and carefully finding them new homes. I not only want to stay within this closet, I don’t want it this crowded in there. All of that said, I am not a “capsule" person, per se. I like clothes, and putting them together is a source of fun and creativity for me, so while I recognize that I have an easier time getting dressed from a smaller collection of more carefully chosen clothes that actually work well together, I also don't want to narrow it to the point where I get bored and crave turnover for turnover’s sake. Once I’ve cleaned it out and am putting stuff back in, I intend to count the garments, just because I’m curious. What’s the right size closet for you?

My clothes tell stories, even if only I can hear them, and during #slowfashionoctober I want to share some examples. I don’t want you to dress like me (unless you want to!) — I want you to dress like you. But I do want you to have clothes that have meaning to you, because that feels good and it has an impact. This outfit is pretty much me in a nutshell, sartorially speaking. But it’s more than that. I made the pants myself for about $2 with remnant fabric I bought at @elizsuzann’s garage sale two summers ago. They make me feel both capable and comfortable. The tee is new — it’s a responsibly made (taking their word for it) @everlane tee I bought before our SF trip last month. While we were there, @jenhewett taught us screenprinting. This was my first pull, and the artwork is an old piece of my husband’s (@bobbechtol). The shoes were handmade in Portugal by a man my friend @retrosariarosapomar represents, bought on my epic trip there this past summer. And the shirtjacket is from the @jcrew factory-store clearance rack circa 2003 or ’04, worn on repeat ever since. Over the years, it’s become a souvenir of the time we lived in Napa, which is where and when it was purchased — one of my favorite times of our life. So what looks like an outfit is actually a walking scrapbook of people and places I love. When clothes are more than just clothes, you take care of them and treasure them and wear them, and that is the heart of what slow fashion means to me. Whether you’re brand new to the effort or have been building your own slow closet for years, I invite you to join the @slowfashionoctober conversation this year! It’s all about making a wardrobe that really works for you, so you’ll be in no hurry to replace it. #slowfashionoctober #slowfashionmovement #fashionrevolution #myclothestellstories

Just an inch or so to go before I start the ribbing on my #hozkwozhat. Today is the last (official) day of the #fringemarlislekal and @sweaterspotter and I have our work cut out for us, as the feed is full of all sorts of creativity and great color choices (both subtle and bold) and beautiful knitting. There’s still time to tag your FO shots, for those participating, and I hope more of you are inspired to try your hand at #marlisle — it opens up such a world of possibilities! #knitting #knittersofinstagram

Between my back and forth flights and my one afternoon knitting with @mjmucklestone in SF, I got my (third-ish) Anna Vest this far along, as compared to where it was in my packing photo. I’ve since finished that other front piece and am excited to do all the finishing this weekend. (Working on the pattern re-release — coming in Oct, if all goes to plan!) I can also now tell you that this yarn is the newest offering from my friends at @kelbournewoolens. It’s called Germantown, and you should go read about it on their feed. I’m deeply in love with both the yarn and this rich, shifty red-purple color, and I’ll have more to say about *that* soon, too. #annavest #workinprogress #knitting #knittersofinstagram