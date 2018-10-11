Q for You: When do you give up on a WIP?

This is that time of year where I’m off behind the scenes shooting beautiful photos of upcoming goods — starting with a new waxed canvas Field Bag color tomorrow! — and I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but in every set of lookbook photos there’s inevitably at least one with a luscious pile of grey wool and a certain sleeve in progress. It makes me laugh how many shoots this WIP has gone on, and I almost don’t ever want to finish it because it’s so great for this purpose! But in reality, it’s the Sawkill Farm sleeves and skeins from a sweater I started three years ago. There are older projects in the aforementioned pile of WIPs and yarn that needs to be sorted, but I consider them abandoned and awaiting frogging, whereas this one stays in its designated Porter Bin on my WIP shelf. One of these days, I’m going to figure out exactly what shape of sweater body these two sleeves want to be attached to, at which point I’ll resume knitting; meanwhile I’m perfectly content for it to hang out.
So that’s my Q for You today: How do you know the difference between and old WIP and an abandoned project? (Knitting and/or sewing.) Is there a time limit or some other criteria? And what’s the oldest WIP in your house?
(With special thanks for Kate Gagnon Osborn and Jen Beeman for sparking this Q.)
It depends on the reasons a WIP has been put aside. Some projects are victims of changes in life, such as a complex project started when there’s headspace and time to enjoy the complexity; but then life changes may require energy/time to be spent elsewhere, which forces it to be put aside. That sort of WIP might best be shelved to another time. Who cares how long that takes? If it’s put aside because it’s not pleasing, then I say frog it and move on. The time that’s already been spent is a “sunk cost”, and cannot be made into a good investment by sinking more time into it. Why not frog it and make something you like? The essential question is whether the time required to finish it would be better invested in some other project. Don’t be afraid to move on! Same goes for sewing. Or investing.
Such a good question. I think when you no longer excited to wear it, is a good place to give up. I have a lace cowl I’ve been working on for years. It’s lace so I can’t just knit and watch tv at the same time. But I still like the picture of the model wearing it. One sweater will be ripped. When you say “Why did I ever want that?” Is it for me.
What happens to me is usually something this: A half-finished project for winter use gets shoved aside for a more timely fall or summer gift that has a deadline. Then, sometimes I got back to the winter project and finish, but sometimes, the castaway project seems dull and dark — suddenly I notice that the yarn sheds, or that it took me 6 months to finish the back, and there’s so much more slog left — and I can’t bear to pick it up. After about a year or so of hating it, I abandon it :)
This is exactly what happens to me.
It becomes” abandoned” when you remove the needles to use in another project.
Exactly this!!
Good answer!
HAHA! Oh that feeling when you remove the needles!
Many reasons for giving up on a WIP – dawning realization that the yarn and the project don’t match, the “I will never wear it and neither will anyone I know” syndrome, has anyone else ever experienced starting the sleeve and found that actually knitting a yarn that looked gorgeous in the LYS makes your index finger raw and almost bloody? Also, I have an autoimmune disorder that occasionally goes wonky and makes my weight change mid-sweater, and if I had a body-con cashmere silk blend on the needles, with a shower stitch insert, well, it might cause me to go a little nuts….. But personally, the biggest thing is something that isn’t on my profile picture, and that is my favorite part about getting older and going gray, I replaced my gray hair with jewel tones! I have adored every single bit of it, but it has required the biggest change and reorganization of my wardrobe EVER! No more reds, no more browns or earth tones! Talk about having to think before you purchase…
Interesting!
When I hold it in my hands and no longer feel that zing…that connection. My making time is so short, I can’t bog it down with self imposed obligation!
Most of my WIPs are shawls and I’ve frogged most of them. The WIP that troubles me the most is a long tunic with seed stitch triangles that’s about 2/3 finished. The problem is that I really don’t much like the color on me. It was special ordered for me by my local yarn shop and we both thought I was ordering a sort of burgundy. I accepted it because I didn’t want her to be stuck with six skeins of Tosh yarn. I’m determined to finish it because that color is sort of popular this year and I could really use that type of sweater…but it’s a hard go.
Is there anyone in your life who it would look good on that you might give it to? I say if so, and if you enjoy the actual knitting, might as well finish it and make a gift of it. But if it’s not enjoyable *and* it won’t work for you, frog away!
My oldest WIP is a cotton double bed counterpane I started in 1998. It’s tied up with a lot of life changes – first squares done while sitting by my sister’s deathbed, another bunch done while recovering from surgery on a badly broken leg. It’s about 3/4 finished, and I do plan on finishing someday, which I guess means I don’t have a time limit for WIPs. On the other hand, I just frogged a sweater I started this spring, realizing that although I loved the pattern it was not a pattern I’d ever wear (thanks for helping me think about that!). I consider a project abandoned mostly based on my gut reaction when it pops into my head or into my line of sight – it’s either a pleasant sense of connection or an ‘ugh, that thing’.
The gut knows. ;)
I know from experience that once I stop actively knitting knitting on a project, I am never going to finish it; therefore I don’t tend to keep partially made objects for very long. For example, I am currently making an autumn sweater from some wine-coloured DK wool. I started using this wool in the spring to knit a cardigan with a lace panel at the hem. I put that aside and when I picked it up a few weeks later I didn’t have to think, I just frogged it. Funnily enough, I thought the problem was that I didn’t like the wool, but actually I am happy with it in this new project.
Love when that happens.
Since becoming more thoughtful about my wardrobe and my purchasing in general I am much quicker to halt work on a languishing project and reclaim the yarn for something else. I am also more thoughtful about what I cast on in general, which is a relief!
Yes!
There is usually a reason, if unacknowledged, why I give up on a project. It’s because there is something about it I don’t really like – the yarn, the color, something about the pattern, the yarn and pattern combination – and no longer want to wear the finished object. Recently I’ve made myself frog a couple of sweaters that were mostly completed because I had gotten to the meh point and quit. It can be especially tough to admit being out of love when the yarn was purchased for the project rather than being pulled from stash.
Yep. For me, it’s almost always a case of “I’m not knitting this because I don’t want it badly enough,” and often I have trouble admitting it because of some form of owing it to the yarn, if you know what I mean.
It is an absolute mystery to me why I can feel so strongly about a project one day and totally ambivalent about it shortly after. It’s quite annoying actually. There is always the enticement of new things. Knowing this, I now try to spend more time thinking it over before I start a new project. If the desire persists beyond the infatuation, then I can go for it. This helps me avoid abandoning WIPs, although it still happens sometimes.
Yes, for sure. That’s part of why I’m taking longer and longer to decide what to cast on. I have to want it long enough for the decision part, long enough for the knitting part, and well beyond.
This is such a timely post. Working on a cardigan last night and realized i am not going to have enough yarn to complete the last sleeve. I am growing weary of this project because the thoughts of ripping out the button band (for the third time because it was too tight the first time) to shorten the length length of the cardigan in order to utilize the yarn for the sleeve makes me want to give up on the whole project, put it on waste yarn, throw it in the box in the closet with the other WIP’s and move onto the new yarn that’s calling my name. I think i am kidding myself if I actually think that if it goes onto the waste yarn that i will finish it, in the future. Oh, the little lies we tell ourselves.
ha
Oldest WIP: a mitered square throw that’s currently about 1/4th finished. I love the yarns – a hodge-podge of handspun samples, sock yarns, and oddments with a few beads thrown in for interest – bordered and lace-banded with a delightful plum-colored wool/silk blend. It’s been slowly in progress for about two years and will be finished ‘eventually’. It lives in the great room in a favorite basket, and is picked up and worked on about once per month at this stage. No hurry on this one. :)
Other than that, just spinning in progress – no ‘abandoned’ WIPs in storage.
When I realize a project’s been hanging out too long, I do the “check in” with myself, noticing my reactions. In the case of a gorgeous, rather large fingering shawl (first large one), I’d struggled so much to keep the count of the pattern and I was two thirds done. Why wasn’t I finishing it? Oh… the colors were so not “me” (what had I been thinking two years ago?) but they were such great colors. I frogged it with great relief and made hats to sell. And those are the other signs for me: I start feeling guilty when I look at the project (that’s NOT why I knit!) and when I frog it there’s a huge sense of relief. The ones I’m dragging out because I love knitting them so much – they just make me smile when I look at the pile of loveliness. Ultimately, WIP’s hanging out too long are a “loose end” and I have a drive to tie up loose ends.
I recently finished one of my older WIPs (started in 2014). It’s a sweater that I almost abandoned to frogging multiple times- due to mistakes made in the knitting which required extensive ripping back, due to fingering weight yarn which takes so much TIME to knit- but in the end, I knew I would wear it, and love it, if I could just finish. Lo and behold, it’s now one of my all-time favorite sweaters! It’s even more perfect than I’d hoped it would be. So I’m glad I stuck with it. In the end it proves what I kind of knew already: If there’s any chance I won’t love the FO, my gut will let me know when it’s really time to frog! Otherwise WIPs can sit and hang out as long as necessary.
Tedious, boring rows. Sometimes the yarn, but often the “thrill” is gone. My oldest is long gone-a 1973 sweater with peach yarn but size 5 needles. It was my mental block to try smaller needles ever again. I knit Tecumseh with size 5’s and it was done in under two weeks. Yay-I faced my fear and the fear disappeared.
But I do really, really try to knit one item at a time. I mean I don’t have 6 hands so if I stop one that is a sure way to lose focus.
Oddly, it took a few years for me to be as careful with my knitting choices as I am with my sewing choices. Mom was my sewing teacher, and stressed being really sure about the fabric you choose, realistic about pattern modifications, etc.
Knitting, though, I went crazy those first two or three years. KNIT ALL THE THINGS! Now, I maybe even over-think whether or not I’ll actually wear that pullover or that color. Do I really want to deal with mohair? Am I really going to buy another sweaters’ worth of yarn when there’s plenty in my stash that’s already designated for something I know I really want to wear?
The oldest WIP in my home is actually a quilt–for Mom. It’s comprised of soooo many pieces and is hand-pieced, which will be followed by hand quilting, and ya’ darn right I’m taking my time with it. I’ve been working on it off and on for about five years (but I really do need to finish it sooner rather than later).
A couple of years ago I pulled out a sweater WIP from 1985, finished it, didn’t like the fit, frogged and knit a sweater that fit better than anything I had ever knitted before – but the dusty rose no longer appealed to me. I wore it to pick up food at the co-op one day and another member gushed all over about it. It became hers instantly.
In this house, it ain’t abandoned until the fat lady frogs it. LOL :)
I abandon WIPs left and right, but I don’t usually pull the plug (er, needles) until I have another use lined up for the yarn. My oldest WIP is 12 years and it’s a sweater that I know I will never finish. I considered donating the half knit thing to a thrift shop for someone else to dissect (cause I could barely be bothered!) but recently I decided to try the yarn in a weaving project so plan on frogging soon!
It starts with the simple loss of joy. Actually, it really starts with a shot of bourbon. I can relate to all of the comments above.
PS. I love that grey wool. Are you coming to Rhinebeck this year?
Any time that I have spare time to knit but chose not to is a sign that the project is wrong, thus it gets frogged and I find a more appropriate project for the yarn. I know that if I’m not excited to get up early just to knit a few rows or staying up later than I should than something is seriously not right.
I agree with whoever commented that it’s over for a project when you need it’s needles, adding that if you really don’t mind leaving something abandoned in a bag with live stitches, sister, that project is done!
