Maker Crush: Natalie of The Tiny Closet

Shortly before Slow Fashion October kicked off this year, I ran across @thetinycloset on Instagram and a post that summarized what I’m driving at with this year’s Action Items in a single short paragraph: “Clearing out half your closet will feel great short term but chances are, you’ll have to do it again. And again. The thing is, having clutter is just a byproduct to the real issue. Which is buying clutter.” She goes on to counsel, “Spot the future clutter before you buy it by asking yourself these two questions when looking through your closet: Why did I buy it? Why am I throwing it out?” Same goes for making, obvs. Natalie is an advocate for the capsule-closet concept (after having dealt with an out-of-control closet) and now runs The Tiny Closet, a tiny fashion brand, by which I mean she makes everything herself and to-order. She’s sewn over 1000 garments since she got her start in 2016, can you imagine? I’m really heartened seeing so many sewn-to-order businesses like this cropping up (it’s how Liz Pape of Elizabeth Suzann began, among others, and I have an interview with another coming up later this month!) so you should check out her designs. But she’s also just a fount of wisdom as far as keeping your closet under control (whatever your personal definition of that might be, capsule or otherwise) so do give her a follow on Instagram and read back through her recent posts. Or at the very least, read this one on fear/lessness.
Are you taking a hard look at your closet this week? How’s it going so far?
Are we in danger of sinking into analysis/paralysis? I read posts on various sites about slow fashion october and can’t help but wonder what any of us could do with the time spent reading/writing. Get in your closet, get rid of the crap, and spend the saved minutes campaigning for the right candidates; giving the unspent junk fashion dollars to those in need; working on saving our environment, etc. Yes, it’s easier to ponder the joy given by deciding whether to keep or discard that stained tee shirt – and it’s a lot less harrowing to toss a pair of shoes into a bag for Goodwill – but we’re spending our time on small, less significant things. We need to be reading to children, helping at soup kitchens, and bringing meals to the homebound. Life has become too short for frivolous pursuits. Balance is what we need right now – sanity and vision.
Hi, Carol. Actually, caring about what’s happening with the fashion industry and our role in it, trying to find ways of not contributing to it, is very much a matter of helping those in need and working to save our planet — it’s anything but frivolous. I’m not sure if you’re new to this blog or subject, but if you click on Slow Fashion October up in the menu, you’ll find some background and resource links. People are literally dying, and waterways and villages are being poisoned all over the globe (except, of course, in our own backyard or where we can see it), because we as a society don’t think about where our unsustainably cheap clothes come from or what happens to them after we drop things off at Goodwill, where the damage takes new directions. Our unprecedented level of buying and discarding has grave repercussions. These are issues of human exploitation on a grand scale, and a level of pollution exceeded only by the oil industry. I care very much about poverty and homelessness and the planet. To me, making sure I’m not contributing to exploitation and destruction through unconsidered actions with regard to dressing myself goes hand in hand with all of my other efforts to help in various ways. So that’s what Slow Fashion October is about.
I walked into the shopping mall the other day wearing slim jeans and an oversized top. I was looking for those Katharine Hepburn trousers, they’re the new thing.The clerk at the store saw me in the trousers and was surprised that they looked so bad on me saying I was the perfect figure for this style. She also said that I looked great in my slim jeans. Everybody can’t wear every style that comes along pick yours and stick with it. For me it’s slim pants!
Yes! tThis is exactly what I’m driving at with this year’s Actions. It’s so important to know what works for you so you’re not buying or making the wrong things and perpetuating the cycle of acquisition and disposal. I want you to have a closet of clothes that really work for you and that you love, whatever that may be. Because it’s the only way to break the cycle.
I agree with Carol. I have some problems with the slow fashion thing. It’s fine and good for those who can afford to buy fewer, better quality items and I try to do that, as well as make some of my clothes but I can’t help but wonder how this sounds to those who need to clothe a family in theses expensive times. I also think of the people who struggle to make a living, somewhere in the world, doing piece work…. it’s a complicated issue.
As someone with a tight budget, I do embrace slow fashion for the simple reason that I don’t see any other choice. Fast fashion is synomous with the destruction of the environment and human lives. I couldn’t possibly put my clothing needs before either of those. There are many options these days. I see a lot of fast fashion in second hand stores and as hand-me-downs for my child. Back in the days when I had a higher income, I invested in a high-quality wardrobe that still works for me even a decade later. So for me it’s more a frame of mind. And it calls on you to be creative.
It is *definitely* complicated, Linda, you’re right. Which is why we do this each year — to try to figure out how we can each make the best decisions possible within our circumstances and means, and stop contributing to what’s happening. I second what Anna has said here, for starters.
Someone very wise once said to me “There is no courage without fear” –
while I was undergoing many months of cancer treatment – surgery, chemo, radiation therapy
I’m joining your Maker Crush Club for Natalie! And will be diving deeper into her posts. “Minimalism” has become a background conversation for me, every day. When I open my closet door in the morning, walk through my home and studio. I’ve come to see that the bottom, deep down fear is “not enough.” Which is goofy since I’ve always had enough. So the compulsion is, get one more “just in case.” Or the compulsion to shop for that momentary “high” of the new. It feels good to know that by staying in this conversation its become an habit of thought. Focusing at the moment on accessaries to keep me warm for winter and add the spot of color to the clothes I have now.
On Natalie’s Instagram she has a saying “The less I see, the less I want.” How true. I periodically need to “unsubscribe” to email subscriptions to not view all the deals, ads and “gotta have these” images and plug my inbox. “Slow email” I guess:)
I am working on being affected less by the media out there and really thinking what do I need and feel good in vs what do I want because it’s out there and looks great on a 5’9” model. I do hear Carol and try daily to find the sane in what seems like a fast paced crazy world of late. When you feel good you do good-and hopefully that helps one walk an altruistic path in all areas of life.
