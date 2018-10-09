New Favorites: Woolfolk does colorwork

My clothes tell stories, even if only I can hear them, and during #slowfashionoctober I want to share some examples. I don’t want you to dress like me (unless you want to!) — I want you to dress like you. But I do want you to have clothes that have meaning to you, because that feels good and it has an impact. This outfit is pretty much me in a nutshell, sartorially speaking. But it’s more than that. I made the pants myself for about $2 with remnant fabric I bought at @elizsuzann’s garage sale two summers ago. They make me feel both capable and comfortable. The tee is new — it’s a responsibly made (taking their word for it) @everlane tee I bought before our SF trip last month. While we were there, @jenhewett taught us screenprinting. This was my first pull, and the artwork is an old piece of my husband’s (@bobbechtol). The shoes were handmade in Portugal by a man my friend @retrosariarosapomar represents, bought on my epic trip there this past summer. And the shirtjacket is from the @jcrew factory-store clearance rack circa 2003 or ’04, worn on repeat ever since. Over the years, it’s become a souvenir of the time we lived in Napa, which is where and when it was purchased — one of my favorite times of our life. So what looks like an outfit is actually a walking scrapbook of people and places I love. When clothes are more than just clothes, you take care of them and treasure them and wear them, and that is the heart of what slow fashion means to me. Whether you’re brand new to the effort or have been building your own slow closet for years, I invite you to join the @slowfashionoctober conversation this year! It’s all about making a wardrobe that really works for you, so you’ll be in no hurry to replace it. #slowfashionoctober #slowfashionmovement #fashionrevolution #myclothestellstories