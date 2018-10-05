Winners + Weekend Reads + More

OK! LOTS to get to today, starting with the winners of the Marlisle Knitalong. It was not easy choosing from all the beautiful knitting, and Anna and I went back and forth a few times trying to decide, but in the end the category winners are as follows:

best marlisle:

@samandramones for her Humboldt sweater — we loved the simple-but-effective choice she made to change up the color of some of the spots. (top left)

(Honorable mention to @katharineemma for her color choice on her Kraai mitts — they’re so beautiful — and a nod to @belleofthewoods for the inspired yarn choice that makes her Ess shawl look like Aspens.)

best marlisle mod:

@ivyknitsfast for her Shantay cardigan — in addition to modifying the proportions and details, she was inspired by the colors of lichen and rocks and totally nailed it. (top right)(Honorable mentions to @sheryllwolffbaker for the most eye-popping mod and @luckypennyknits for converting Humboldt to a doggie sweater.)

best original marlisle:

@redefinedpieces for combining the broderie anglaise stitch and marlisle, and deploying it beautifully on her hat. (bottom)

(Honorable mention to @mossstitches for using marlisle withe a leopard motif — such a fantastic idea!)

To the three winners: Please send an email to <contact@fringesupplyco.com> to collect your prize, a $75* gift certificate to Fringe Supply Co.

And in the random drawing, the five winners of the $25* gift certificates to Fancy Tiger Crafts are @nakamili @yopurlygirl @hey_mama_wolf_yarns @mosstitches and @knitshed. Please send an email to <orders@fancytigercrafts.com> to collect your prize!

Thanks so much to Anna Maltz for her wonderful Marlisle book and method, to Fancy Tiger for the prizes, and to everyone who knitted along!

. . .

It’s been a whirlwind week on the #slowfashionoctober feed (I’m already behind!) and at Fringe HQ, so here’s a mixed-up list of great links for you, slow fashion and otherwise:

– I had the pleasure of talking to the Love to Sew Podcast ladies about wardrobe planning and Slow Fashion October back in August, and that’s now live as episode 61

– Don’t miss Kate Atherley’s guide to joining a new ball of yarn

– I loved Dianna’s thorough answer to “what’s your look?” on her blog, and @thewitchofhedgerowcottage (among others) managed to be almost as thorough in an Instagram post!

– A whole other level of exploitation in the high-fashion world

– How much plastic is your washing machine sending out to sea?

– This doll-sized Summer of Basics trio is killing me

– There’s nothing I love in quite the same way as a marked-up muslin

– Kay Gardiner’s bujo tip for knitters

– I mentioned Anuschka Rees’ book The Curated Closet on the blog last year and finally cracked it open this week. It’s really good and highly recommended for anyone wanting a whole book beyond What’s Your Look? week for Slotober

.

In shop news we’ve got three new lengths of Lykke Driftwood fixed circular needles in stock today! You can now get 12″ circulars (along with 16″ and 24″) as well as 47″ and 60″ (along with all the other lengths) at Fringe Supply Co.

Happy weekend, everyone — I’m looking forward to catching up on the #slowfashionoctober feed, and will back next week with a great interview, Week 2 action item and prompts, some excellent New Favorites, and more!

.

*Winners are responsible for shipping fees and duties

