Fun news: There’s another standalone marlisle pattern now available! It’s a hat called Pheasant Plucker, which combines marlisle with stranded colorwork in a feather motif, and there’s still time to knit it for the Marlisle Knitalong! Relatedly, I’m hoping to get to listen to Mimi’s Yarnchix podcast discussion with Anna this weekend.
And what’s with all the book pics up there? We need to free up some shelf space so we’re having a little sale — use code HITTHEBOOKS to get 20% off everything in the Books section at Fringe Supply Co., now through Sunday.
And with that, how about some Elsewhere? —
– Kate Davies is doing ready-to-wear sweaters and I’m a little obsessed with Finnich
– I love this post of Lee Vosburgh’s about how she’ll wear her summer favorites for fall (and the shape and proportions of that black turtleneck are 100% perfect in my view.)
– This year’s Refashioners challenge has me thinking about having a go at it
– The story of Chloe’s yarn cabinet is magic
– And also the story of Annie Rowden’s redwood-dyed California yarn souvenir
– Anyone know where I can get some horse chestnuts?
– This photo makes me want to knit socks
– This photo makes me want to mend some
– And I’m tempted by Tamarack all over again
Happy weekend, everyone — thank you for spending your time here this week!
Hi Karen, in Colorado I call horse chestnuts “Buckeyes”. We have a tree down the road we collect this time of year. I didn’t know about the moth repelling quality in them, I love that! I collect them because they are so beautiful and I love them 😊
I, too, would to know where to get the chestnuts.
Many for sale on Etsy. Horse chestnusts are not edible though-in case you feel like roasting.
I love horse chestnut trees! Are the moth repelling ones the same horse chestnuts that fall off the trees in spiky ball form? Do you just crack them open and the smooth buckeye is inside?
I love the yarn cabinet story. The universe at work!
Make a Tamarack, you won’t regret it! I’ve sort of wished mine was longer, especially since seeing the one that Alyssa Minadeo made, so I’m enjoying following Jen B’s version. In cotton with cotton batting, it seems like a good idea for your not-too-warm layering strategy. Or maybe even without batting, like the quilted jackets Mira Blackman has been posting…
Kate Davies is such an inspiration! To anybody who clicked through to Finnich and fell a little bit in love, I humbly suggest taking a moment to go one post back and read her powerful words at the end of her introduction of its sibling Duntreath… https://katedaviesdesigns.com/2018/09/21/duntreath/
