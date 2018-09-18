New Favorites: Those collars

There are two new cardigan patterns in the world that are making me reevaluate my (eternally conflicted) position on this kind of collar — does it have a name?
TOP: Ridgeline Wrap Cardigan by Purl Soho caused my jaw to hit the desk when I opened the newsletter. In this case, the big wide collar also comes with that cascading front action that I’m normally slightly allergic to, but somehow here the whole thing just works beautifully — and is such a perfect marriage of yarn and garment, too.
BOTTOM: Henning by Mary Anne Benedetto is a dramatic cardigan of swooping cables, with an even more dramatic collar, and looks like so much fun to knit. The thing is, it could be either super cozy or super irritating. I absolutely love it in this photo and want it to be just as it looks here, properly seated around her shoulders, but the other photos make it look like might be a slip-slider, so I’m hoping for a chance to try on the sample one day!
I think you’d have to put a big button (or snap) on Henning to keep it in place like that, but it would be worth it!
Both of these sweaters are beautiful in these pictures. I rely heavily on project postings on Ravelry to get an idea of how a particular sweater will look on a person with a body type like my own. These are two I’ll want to check out there.
I think collars are all about scale. The wearer’s height, size, and proportions make all the difference. I love the Ridgeline Wrap, but I suspect my more “busty” friends might have problems with it. That said, and even though I am on the petite side, I love a bold collar (just check out Audrey’s Coat, and this blog post–https://chezlizzie.blogspot.com/2017/01/framing.html). As the latter suggests, it’s all about framing the face. And I don’t know if there is a precise name for Henning’s collar, but I’ve used it and find it almost universally flattering (see Glenora,https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/glenora-3). The only problem with these larger collar statements? They don’t always work well under a winter coat, at least a coat of the serious variety needed to deal with our Canadian winters.
I immediately was drawn to the purl soho sweater. I love this collar style, and they come and go out of my closet. I’m also more petite, and I do think it’s all about scale.
The issue for me is the inability to wear these under any winter coat for the many months that I need one in Wisconsin. I end up bringing it with me and adding the sweater after I arrive somewhere indoors. Inconvenient, but better than weird lumps and bulges stuffed under the coat while driving!
Those types of collars look terrible on me. They really emphasizes my wide shoulders.
The one and only time I knit a cardigan with a big collar the collar was mussed by wearing a coat over it. The cardigan was so comfortable I wore it out but it wasn’t my most professional looking due to the collar getting flattened. It was a similar color to the Ridgeline Cardigan above, but not quite so large overall.
I would have called it a shawl collar, maybe an oversized shawl collar, but the internet disagrees with me!
Haha My jaw did the exact same thing when I saw that Purl sweater. I love it. But it may be too much, too fussy and add too much bulk to the front for me. So gorgeous though!
I also am a little hesitant with those collars. BUT… with a really nice and soft wool or acrylic blend, they can be very nice and cozy. I don’t like things around my neck, like cowls, but I think I could handle this collar because you could open up the front a little more to let it drape off the shoulders and make less bulk on the neckline.
No, these types of collars are not for me. I think they would be annoying to wear. Both sweaters with different collars would be gorgeous.
I love these sweaters with what I call “cascade” collars. I especially love that Purl Soho number. And if you’re worried about keeping them in place, Jul Designs makes these exquisite closures made of leather and metal (pedestal buttons, latches, toggles, etc.) meant for that exact purpose. They are removable (the backings screw on and off) and don’t damage the knitted fabric. You can check out their entire line of closures here https://juldesigns.com/closures/ – or check your LYS, maybe they stock them.
Hey Karen,
This is Mary Anne and Henning is my design. My original pattern did have a button just below the collar, but they elected to eliminate it. A buttonhole is easily worked on right front between the edging and beginning of the cables. I also like the way it has been styled with a belt (check out my Instagram feed – aprioriknits). And, Trishknits suggestion for a Jul closure is great. It gives you lots of options.
I know what you mean about large collars sometimes being bothersome, but in Woolfolk Far, what can I say, it’s kitten soft
