Black-and-natural is the new black!

Someone asked me in an interview awhile back what my favorite color is, and I responded “black-and-natural.” (Pretty sure I was knitting my striped sweater at the time.) It’s the ultimate marriage of opposites, an alchemy beyond color! Lol, but seriously: the best. Given how much you all love our natural leather tool pouch, I had a little batch made up in black, and when it arrived I immediately started pulling down all the black-and-natural things from the shelves around here, drooling over how beautiful they are! So we took some photos to share along with the release of the new black pouch. Please note that this is a limited batch of the black, but the idea is to find out if you think we should make more. So if it sells out, never fear: We’ll have our answer!

Clockwise from the top:

– Black leather tool pouch

– Black leather stitch marker pouch w/markers

– Lykke interchangeable needles

– OUR Yarn in chunky toffee / black

– Woollelujah! tote bag

– Putford mini scissor

– Etta+Billie skin balm

– Fringe pocket notepad

– Black Porter Bin

– Lykke straight needles

– Fringe canvas drawstring bag

– Fringe memo book

– Fringe canvas tool pouch

– Bonsai-style scissors

– Jen Hewett “Hank” Field Bag

Whatever color your knitting, your tools, your bag, I hope you get to spend some quality time with them this weekend! I’ll be back next week with my finished aran-gansey and lots of other fun stuff!

