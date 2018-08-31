Time for the Fringe Marlisle Knitalong!

Yay, today’s the day! Or, well, technically tomorrow is the day, but it’s time to kick off the Fringe Marlisle Knitalong, aka #fringemarlislekal! I’ve been obsessed with Anna Maltz‘s clever technique — as explored in her book Marlisle: A New Direction in Knitting — since her pre-book Humboldt sweater pattern hit the airwaves, and I’m so excited to finally cast on. Anna is traveling all month but will be following along and co-judging with me!

I’m also excited to have Fancy Tiger Crafts on board as a prize donor, as noted below. Anna is teaching several classes at Fancy Tiger this month, which you can see and sign up for here.

Here’s the complete rundown on the challenge and the prizes:

. . .

FRINGE MARLISLE KNITALONG

September 1-30, 2018

The challenge:

Simply knit one of Anna’s Marlisle patterns — Humboldt sweater, Zazie cowl, or any of the 11 patterns from the book — or make up your own using her technique!

The prizes:

$75* Fringe Supply Co. gift cert:

– best rendition of an Anna pattern (could be use of color, beautiful knitting, suits you beautifully, etc)

– best modification of an Anna pattern

– best original use of Marlisle

$25* Fancy Tiger Crafts gift cert:

– 5 winners chosen at random from qualifying entries

To be eligible for a prize, you must do the following:

1) Post on Instagram declaring your participation by using the tags #fringemarlislekal @karentempler @fringesupplyco @sweaterspotter in your caption and telling us what you’ll be making.

2) Make at least one additional post about your work in progress along the way. Be sure to tag all of your #fringemarlislekal posts, for all to see!

3) Make a final post of your finished object with the same tags as above, stating which category you’re entering by including whichever additional tag is appropriate: #bestmarlisle #bestmarlislemod #bestoriginalmarlisle

Anna and I will begin judging on Sept 30 and the winners will be announced here on the blog shortly thereafter!

NOTE: For your posts to be visible and thus eligible, they must be made from a public account. If you have a private account, either switch it to public or make a new account to participate.

*Winners are responsible for shipping fees and duties

. . .

For my part, I’m making the Hozkwoz hat! In the spirit of Anna’s text in the book about how she chose the yarns all for personal reasons, I dug into my stash and I’m using luscious wools made by two good friends: Sincere Sheep’s Covet (CA Rambouillet/alpaca/silk) and Kelbourne Woolens’ Scout (100% wool). Black-and-natural is always my favorite marl, and this duo will make a fantastically soft and warm hat for the coming winter, so I’ve decided not to think of this so quite literally as a swatch for my sweater idea, which will call for a different mix of fibers.

What will you be making? I can’t wait to see.

Happy weekend!

.

