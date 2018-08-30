New Favorites: Way back to school sweaters

It’s in the nearly-Fall air anyway, I know, but there have been some sweater patterns hitting Ravelry lately that are highly reminiscent of my school days and are giving me that back-to-school feeling in an extra big way—
TOP: Breakwater Beach Vest by Irina Anikeeva would have had me pleading with my mother to buy it for me then, and has me twitching to cast on now
MIDDLE: Varma (Unicolor) and Varma (Three Colors) by Sari Nordlund — do I have to choose?
BOTTOM: ボーダーセーター from Daruma is Japanese, alas, but so perfectly 1980s meets French navy sweater (and I love the allover aqua/white stripe version as well)
Sari Nordland’s sweater caught my eye as well – both versions. Nice Japanese take on the Breton style sweater also. Love the vest with an old-fashioned “jewel” neckline rather than turtle neck. Still have a couple of late 80s Nordstrom wool vests – black and pink – in k/p stitch patterns from the section they used to have for professional women. Still have also some of the lovely red wood hangers I got with clothes bought there.
PS Gayle Roehm is an expert on Japanese knitting and in her interview on Episode 25 of the Fruity Knitting podcast she gives resources for the chart symbols. Also recently found this site for shopping Japanese publications: https://www.yesasia.com/us/en/home.html.
oh! i’m knitting with Daruma Genmou right now and love it so I’m intrigued by the bottom one… and its yarn!
