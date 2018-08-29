Don’t adjust your dial, it’s not Friday yet, just Wednesday! (Remember when I used to do Elsewhere on Wednesdays? Hump-day distractions ftw.) Since Sept 1 is on Saturday, I’m actually kicking off the Marlisle Knitalong here on Friday, so I’m doing a little mid-week Elsewhere today!

– LAST REMINDER: Summer of Basics ends Friday, so if you want to be considered for the Grand Prize(s), get your final post into the #sobf18finisher feed ASAP! Details on entering to win are here

– Admirable Kickstarter aimed at increasing awareness and income for Peruvian alpaca farmers (photo above left)

– “… monetizing a hobby changes our relationship with it, shifting it from play to a job. And our society undervalues play, even though it’s an important component of health. …” (photo above right)

– I don’t know why histories of colors and pigments are so fascinating, but they are! (thx, DG)

– I think I could live happily all summmer if all I owned was what Martha McQuade packed for Portugal

– (Speaking of: Do hand-drawn packing lists make anyone else think of Sara Midda’s South of France? Just me?)

– Current style muse: @ebonyh

.

PREVIOUSLY: Elsewhere