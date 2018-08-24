Q for You: What was your first yarn?

Earlier this spring/summer, we renovated our bathroom, which also involved gutting and narrowing our coat closet. In the process, the contents of the bathroom, the coat closet and part of the living room all got dumped into the guest room in one gigantic mess. Six weeks or so since the bathroom was completed,* I’m still facing a large part of that mess, wanting to put it all back in a more organized fashion than it was before, and of course not having the time to do that! Among the piles is a big storage bag thing containing a load of scarves, hats and gloves that moved with us from the Bay but haven’t been worn since — many of them my earliest handknits. Among them is the first thing I ever bought yarn for: this simple camel-colored cowl.
With the caveat that I had crocheted (and very slightly knitted) as a kid — no doubt with some kind of craft-store acrylic — my first foray into a yarn store as a knitter was that fateful Nashville trip in 2011 when Meg taught me to knit by casting on Joelle Hoverson’s Pointy Elf Hat and walking me through the steps to completion. The red thick-and-thin yarn had come from her stash, and before we left for the airport on our last day, Jo (my friend, Meg’s mom) took me to Haus of Yarn, where Meg was on duty, and I surveyed the beautiful samples and yarns all around the store looking for something to knit on the flight home. Of course, I wanted to knit Julie Weisenberger’s loafer slippers (Meg: “Maybe next year”) but we settled on a seemingly simple bias-knit cowl that happened to have been knitted in the same yarn I had used for the elf hat. At that point, I only knew the knit stitch, so Meg and Jo taught me to purl and Meg gave me a little piece of paper with the instructions for kitchener stitch on it, and off I went. I find it not at all surprising that the first yarn I picked out was this lovely shade of camel! Albeit in this Thick ‘n’ Quick Merino that I would not likely choose for myself today. But now I’m wondering why I’ve never really worn this cowl, just held onto it as the first thing I knitted entirely on my own. And though my first two projects — this and the elf hat — were both knitted in this yarn, I’ve never knitted with it again.
I remember that day at Haus quite vividly, being bowled over by the incredible array of pretty skeins, especially all the multi-colored Malabrigo that was so prominently displayed at that time and all the rage, as I would soon discover. I can’t remember if I bought any other yarn that day, other than a ball of canary yellow dishcloth cotton (and a pattern booklet to go with it) that was my waste yarn for the next five years. But that brings me to my Q for You today: What was your first yarn? How long ago, and how does it compare to the kinds of yarns you knit with these days?
I look forward to your stories, and wish you a relaxing weekend!
My first yarn, like most people of my generation, was Red Heart. I was 14, lived in a small town; there were no other options. When I was 17, Womans Day magazine published the first of their legendary pattern collections, and I used all of my babysitting money to make a sweater dubbed “Swedish Sweater” which is now well known to be a Bohus design commissioned by the magazine. By then, our small town had a yarn shop. I brought my pattern to the store, and the owner silently went about with a box filling it with many colors of the exact same yarn in the pattern: something made by Reynolds that had mohair in it, and required smaller needles than I had known even existed. The sweater, long gone, was my first stranded yoke experience. I still own the pattern collection, tattered, taped with yellowed scotch tape, and much used over the years.
The first yarn I bought was a sweaters worth of patons wool. I’ve had the sweater that I knit ever since until very recently when I donated it to a shelter. I loved the sweater but that particular wool makes my eyes itchy.
It was the first thing I ever knit, learned as I went and never even knitted a swatch, got lucky that my gauge was perfect. The second thing I knit was a cable hat to go with it, which was actually finished long before the sweater because I desperately needed a hat.
I still buy only wool yarns, but much better quality.
I was a college student in Amherst, MA in the 1970s. I became friends with a girl who was an exchange student from Oregon. She was knitting socks for her boyfriend using Candide yarn and the Candide sock pattern. She taught me how to knit and purl – I wrote down the steps on my own copy of the pattern- and haven’t stopped knitting since… I still love that style of yarn and still have that actual pattern with my notes written on it!
I was six when I was taught to knit during the summer at our cottage on the Gatineau River. I lived in an extended family, and my grandmother and great-aunt, both born during the 19thC, taught me. The yarn was real wool (this was Canada in 1963) in pink. I distinctly remember sitting on the porch steps in a damp bathing suit with my knitting. Not sure if it came to anything, but not many years later I was knitting socks with Patons 3-ply Kroy (the old Kroy before Patons was sold out was quite different–finer, softer and available in both 3- and 4-ply). I also remember knitting a tam. All my female relations knitted, mostly mitts, hats, and socks. We had a stack of knitting booklets, including Red Cross booklets from WW1. It was another time.
My first yarn was Woolworth’s acrylic. I spent my childhood working on a messed-up scarf, which my mother ended up ripping out so that the 29 cents worth of yarn wouldn’t be wasted. As a teen mom, I made a lot of acrylic baby stuff. But I remember my first wool. No one told me that intarsia was hard, so I decided to make an argyle sweater. I went to a local yarn shop that a woman ran out of her living room and bought a yarn called “Shetland” but I can’t remember what brand. It was heather-y and gorgeous. The sweater had yarn-over type holes around the triangles, and every purl row was twisted, but I loved the sweater and wore it a lot. I looked for it a few months ago, but I must’ve gotten rid of it at some point.
I learned to knit as a child with cheap acrylic kits. It got more interesting after my knitting renaissance at the age of 19, at a friend’s flat in Budapest. Thereafter the materials were nameless shaggy wool yarns from the local shops. I then relocated to Paris, where the mainstream brands were Phildar and Pingouin. But the best part of this period was when I worked as a sample knitter for La Droguerie, where I had the opportunity to indulge in the shop’s own hand-dyed yarns – not for keeps, unfortunately, since I couldn’t afford them myself as a poor student.
Forgot to mention in my earlier comment that I had to wait until I was an adult to learn to crochet. I wasn’t taught as a child because my grandmother and great-aunt considered it “common”. Definitely another era.
The first thing I knit (except for a pillow top in 6th grade) was a V-Neck pullover with Bernat Calico yarn when I was in college. I was working in a craft store in NJ at the time and the yarn was a cotton blend that was ivory, peach and raspberry colorway called Peach Melba. I fell in love and picked up the needles again. After that I put them down until I had my first and knit him a little fisherman sweater in acrylic (he’s 30 now) then put the needles away until a few years ago when I decided to try knitting socks. I’m still knitting although I have memory issues from some meds so it takes me forever to finish anything with an actual pattern!
By the time I was reaching the end of high school and *really* knitting, it was a mix of Red Heart Soft Yarn, Caron Simply Soft, and eventually Lion Brand Wool-Ease and Patons Classic Wool as I moved on from acrylic to wool. But I hung out with acrylic long enough that my first sweater is Red Heart Soft Yarn! Then I moved on to Knitpicks and only after moving to Seattle did I really start to branch out. There were few local yarn shops in my hometown or the town where I went to college during my early knitting years, so I stuck with the big box stores for a few years.
I remember the first major knitting project I embarked on. The wool was a blue double knitting New Zealand wool, and I made a raglan sleeved cardigan for my Brownies knitting badge. Tragically, I discovered when I’d finished the knitting that I’d made two left fronts. My mother silently undid one and turned it into a right front. I can’t remember whether we discussed it, but I felt reassured that this wasn’t cheating. I had knitted the distance, after all, it was just the wrong way round.
Growing up on New Zealand in the 1950s I learnt to knit and sew like every other little girl. And sixty years later, I’m still doing it, and learning new stuff all the time. Credit for that goes largely to Ravelry, and to Fringe Association. Keep it coming!
My very first yarn was a hideous blue and purple acrylic chenille from Michaels, circa 2000, which I decided (foolishly) to knit into an enormous garter rectangle that was too large to be a scarf and too small to be a blanket. Suffice it to say that despite knitting and watching all 30-some hours of special features on the Lord of the Rings DVDs, I never finished it. Hence my insistence, whenever showing someone new the ropes of knitting, that they knit a hat. But my first “real” yarn, that is, one that came from an animal and not a petroleum barrel, was a lovely Autunno merino skein the colors of autumn, which I turned into little Owling fingerless mitts that I still wear!
My first ‘real’ knitting project was a tennis sweater, back in the mid ’60s!! YIKES!!!! I was visiting my aunt, uncle, great aunt and great uncle in Chatham, MA……on the Cape. Since I was there for two weeks and both aunts were avid knitters, we went straight away to the most fabulous Cape Cod home which had been turned into a beautiful yarn shop. I was in my early teens, and I was in heaven. I already knew how to knit and purl, but had never done a cable, so that was a great challenge. I remember being almost glued to my knitting for the entire two week vacation, except when we were clamming or playing Cribbage. This was so long ago that I do not recall how long it took me to complete the sweater and who and when it was sewn together, but I know that I wore it for many years, always bringing back very fond memories of that two week vacation on the Cape. (We repeated that knitting adventure every summer after that, until I was deemed too old to go visit the aunts and uncles.)
Knitting memories are almost as vivid as those brought on by familiar tunes ……..I remember where and when I was knitting items as soon as I see them. I wonder if others are like that? It’s a great feeling!
I love that finished project! Totally wearable! One of my friends in ballet class taught 3 of us to knit one night at a sleepover… It was yarn from her stash and we ended up unraveling everything and just giving it back to her, but I felt like I wanted to dive a bit further. She must have instructed me to head to joann, buy whatever I like and the appropriate needles, and knit away, and eventually I would end up with a scarf. I picked out the silkiest, most structureless lavender bamboo and size 4 needles…. Apart from her instruction I decided I liked stockinette stitch better and got a book to figure out how to do it. I knit on that thing for forever. I distinctly remember binding of with friends in the middle of the night at a lock in at an ice skating rink, and all of us being rather let down with the finished appearance…. It was of course a long, lifeless, like 1 inch round tube. I’m so glad I didn’t give up after that!
My first yarn was a tragically doomed crocheted sweater in Lily Sugar and Cream in a color we’d call Millennial Pink today. I never finished the sweater, but I did make a friend a set dish cloths and hand towels out of the yarn as a wedding gift since it was one of their wedding colors.
My first yarn after I picked up knitting in my 3o’s was Madelinetosh and I was grateful for the difference.
