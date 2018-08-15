New Favorites: End-of-summer Sayer

I’m in that phase where I start to wonder and speculate about when I’ll be able to wear something that falls broadly under heading of Sweater. It won’t be too much longer before I can dust off my little cotton-mix sweatshirt vest and eventually even my wool waistcoat-style vests. I live in a land where “summer sweater” isn’t really a thing, but a little early-fall sweater tee is! Which brought me to this recent Julie Hoover pattern for Purl Soho, Sayer. It’s a simple little stockinette tank/vest knitted in their Cattail Silk, and it can be worn with the V either in the front or the back. It looks lovely either way on the model, but for me I would love it worn in the back. And it occurs to me I still have enough Linen Quill (one of my favorite yarns against my skin, given to me by Purl a couple years ago) to knit myself one, which would be amazing. If autumn holds off as long as it did last year, there may even be time! Come winter, I might even be tempted to wear it as a twinset with this.
That is lovely! I’m not sure that silk would be too hot here in NE GA in the summer, just sayin’.
I just finished knitting Sayer! I blocked it last night and hope to finish it later today. It looks great. I knit it in Ito Kinu, 100% silk yarn, in Hydrangea, which is a fuschia. Lovely.
I read the title as “end of summer slayer,” but I think it kind of fits.
Cute! (I read ‘Slayer’ at a first glance as well :))
