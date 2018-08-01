New Favorites: Summer bags, big and small

Back in April, I wrote about two Wool and the Gang raffia projects I still haven’t stopped fantasizing about, and they’ve since added more raffia projects that look super satisfying. Big round retro raffia bags are a bit on trend at the moment, and the new In A Dream Bag (above, bottom) hits that mark. (@sister.mountain made a beautifully lined one for Summer of Basics.) But I’m even more tempted by the smallest-scale project, the Money Honey Clutch (above, top). It looks simple enough for a lifelong crochet novice like me!
Unrelated: I’m working on picking the prize winners from the July #summerofbasics feed! To be announced very soon, hopefully tomorrow!
I just learned to crochet and have been dying to try these!
Oh I love that cute hat you referred to in your WATG Rafia post 💙 I think it would really suit you!
I love this one – currently making it.
http://www.espacetricot.com/knitted-japanese-tote-kit/dp/21228?_lang=en&name=knitted-japanese-tote-kit&id=21228
Here’s another good one:
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/solid-granny-square-bottom-bag-crochet-tutorial
I made it in a solid color, a taupe cotton/silk blend, and it came out gorgeous!
