The perfect tiny summer leftovers project

I have the digital equivalent of a scratch pad I’ve been randomly dumping snippets, URLs and half-thoughts into for several years now, and last night as I was perusing it, I found a link to a 2013 post on my friend Anne Weil’s blog, Flax and Twine. (Did I even know Anne when I copied that URL into the page, I wonder? Or has it been there that long.) Anyway! It’s such a tiny but stunning project: hoop earrings wrapped in embroidery floss. Obviously it’s perfect for embroidery floss or sashiko thread, but I feel like you could also do a version with some of the finer yarn bits rolling around your home. Anne’s original post is a reference to the full DIY which appeared as a guest post on Creature Comforts. Seems like an especially fun little summer weekend alternative to a pile of yarn in your lap, if it’s sweltering where you are.

Speaking of Anne, she was working on her next book while we were together at Squam last year. It comes out in August and I can’t wait to get my hands on it: Weaving Within Reach. For more of Anne’s endless crafty gorgeousness, follow @flaxandtwine on Instagram.

