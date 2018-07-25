Happy Friday! Oh wait, that’s not right. But happy last blog post of the week! And sorry about forgetting to actually hit publish on yesterday’s until mid-morning — thanks to Kate for telling me it wasn’t up. Oy! There’s a ton of exciting stuff happening at Fringe HQ right now — from fall blog events to new goods coming down the pike — and I’ve decided to take a two-day break from blogging while I concentrate on getting all these other ducks into their respective rows. But I’m leaving you with plenty of links to dig around in, and I’ll be back to blogging for Monday!
– In case anyone missed the late note on Monday’s post, there’s now a video version of my folded neckband tutorial saved at the top of the @fringesupplyco Instagram profile (the written version is here)
– Good news and bad news with regard to how our clothes/fabrics are dyed (Related: Stony Creek Colors US-grown natural indigo dye is now easy to get!)
– And speaking of natural indigo: Wow, wow, WOW
– Excellent summary of 9 ways to take a conscientious approach to your wardrobe
– Sienna’s handmade travel wardrobe is awe-inspiring
– This beautifully drawn queue makes me want to resume my Fashionary one
– Great interview with Jen Hewett about perfectionism, diversity and so much more
– Felix might be the dress for me
– Karyn has me considering a cut-and-sew cardigan
– Want to invest in a yarn dye house?
– Hang a fringe chandelier in your bathroom?
It’s your life, friends — do your thing!
Top photo © Karen Templer; bottom photo © A Verb for Keeping Warm
It’s funny but I kept going back to my inbox looking for yesterday’s post, wondering what happened! It reveals how accustomed your readers are to the regularity of your posts! Yours is the blog I go to first and more regularly than any other, even when I’m not as invested ) in particular posts (I’m not a sewer). Be that as it may, I would love some education in the world of fabrics! What’s the difference between handkerchief linen and other kinds. What’s linen jersey?? And so on! Thanks for your faithfulness to our education!
I know you love to sew (or is “love sewing”, I’m never quite sure…) your knitting, but why did you choose to bind off, fold and sew the collar instead of picking up a stitch at the base of the collar and knitting it with the corresponding live stitch on the needle ? It might make it easier to match the ribbing.
Also, another question : do you change your needle size when you reach the middle section (where you’ll be folding the neckband) ? I do like this little trick I found in Julie Hoover’s patterns, and I it’s quite useful to get a close fitting neckband.
And, BTW, that raglan/fisherman/gansey looks nice !
