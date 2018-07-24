New Favorites: Yoke fever

Summertime, and the killer winter yoke sweater patterns are coming at us! Before I’ve even had a chance to obsess about possible colors for knitting Caitlin Hunter’s adorable Tecumseh from the spring, I’m already drooling over these gems:
ABOVE, TOP: Wool & Honey by Andrea Mowry puts whole ‘nother spin on yoke decoration
ABOVE, BOTTOM: Encompass by Carrie Bostick Hoge shows how effective simple can be (And you could tweak a Laurus Hat to match!)
BELOW: Umpqua Sweater by Caitlin Hunter is the bold one of the mix, with “cutout” motifs in wide bands of color
I love the simple look of Encompass. I’d like to recommend Birch which you featured in February. I am on my second as first one was addictive and flew by. I am using a different color for each band.
I love Wool and Honey but hate knitting fingering weight sweaters but this one and Sunset Highway might convince me otherwise.
