New Favorites: Yoke fever

by

New Favorites: Yoke fever

Summertime, and the killer winter yoke sweater patterns are coming at us! Before I’ve even had a chance to obsess about possible colors for knitting Caitlin Hunter’s adorable Tecumseh from the spring, I’m already drooling over these gems:

ABOVE, TOP: Wool & Honey by Andrea Mowry puts whole ‘nother spin on yoke decoration

ABOVE, BOTTOM: Encompass by Carrie Bostick Hoge shows how effective simple can be (And you could tweak a Laurus Hat to match!)

BELOW: Umpqua Sweater by Caitlin Hunter is the bold one of the mix, with “cutout” motifs in wide bands of color

New Favorites: Yoke fever

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Carbeth coat

2 thoughts on “New Favorites: Yoke fever

  1. I love the simple look of Encompass. I’d like to recommend Birch which you featured in February. I am on my second as first one was addictive and flew by. I am using a different color for each band.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.