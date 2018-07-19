New Favorites x Idea Log: Carbeth coat

For those of you wanting more description, names, locations and details, part one of my Portugal recap/guide — the Lisbon diary, as it were — is up on my blog today. And so far this is the only pic I have for you of the beautiful cotton blanket I brought back from @avidaportuguesa. It’s the style of blanket that inspired the @rosapomar hat pattern I love so much, Gorro Montanhac. 😍 #portewegal

For those of you wanting more description, names, locations and details, part one of my Portugal recap/guide — the Lisbon diary, as it were — is up on my blog today. And so far this is the only pic I have for you of the beautiful cotton blanket I brought back from @avidaportuguesa. It’s the style of blanket that inspired the @rosapomar hat pattern I love so much, Gorro Montanhac. 😍 #portewegal