Hot Tip: Take a selfie

by

Hot Tip: Take a selfie

Dianna Walla recently shared a great tip on her Instagram feed: Especially if she’s thinking of knitting with a color outside her closet comfort zone, she poses with the skein. Snapping a pic of the yarn held up to her face lets her see how she’ll look in that color and consider whether it’s really a shade she’s comfortable with and wants to wear.

For best results, stand near a window for natural sidelight — taking the pic under artificial lighting will throw off the tones of both your skin and the yarn.

.

PREVIOUSLY in Hot Tips: Check the back

SaveSave

4 thoughts on “Hot Tip: Take a selfie

  2. I would add to that and take a picture under artificial light as well. I work in an office and spend most of my day under fluorescent lights! I know what they do to my complexion as well as my clothes…it’s not pretty…

    Like

    Reply

  4. Excellent tip and so easy to do! I was very surprised to see how unflattering denim blue is on me despite how cool I think I look!
    And yellow may be my favorite color but doesn’t really flatter my face. I will still knit with those colors but will be adding a touch of the flattering closer to my face.
    Thanks for the eye opener!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.