Hot Tip: Take a selfie

Dianna Walla recently shared a great tip on her Instagram feed: Especially if she’s thinking of knitting with a color outside her closet comfort zone, she poses with the skein. Snapping a pic of the yarn held up to her face lets her see how she’ll look in that color and consider whether it’s really a shade she’s comfortable with and wants to wear.
For best results, stand near a window for natural sidelight — taking the pic under artificial lighting will throw off the tones of both your skin and the yarn.
PREVIOUSLY in Hot Tips: Check the back
Oh you can be like me and say f it and wear ALL the colors. LOL
I would add to that and take a picture under artificial light as well. I work in an office and spend most of my day under fluorescent lights! I know what they do to my complexion as well as my clothes…it’s not pretty…
Great tip! Both Dianna’s and Carolyn’s (comment above.)
Excellent tip and so easy to do! I was very surprised to see how unflattering denim blue is on me despite how cool I think I look!
And yellow may be my favorite color but doesn’t really flatter my face. I will still knit with those colors but will be adding a touch of the flattering closer to my face.
Thanks for the eye opener!
