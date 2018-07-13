Q for You: Do you sew tags in your handmades?

It seems counterintuitive, really. Tags in the neck or waistband of clothes can be such a nuisance, but then it feels a little odd when you knit or sew your own clothes and they’re just bare back there. Sometimes I think it would be helpful — like with the Big Rubble I inherited — to be able to see at a glance which is the back and which the front. And there’s also a little urge to give yourself credit, right? Or to leave some form of a love note, as it were, in the things we make for others. There are lots of readymade tags for sale, and it’s easy to have custom ones made as well — if you’re inclined. I joke about having some fancy-looking ones made that say “BESPOKE by Karen Templer” But I’ve seen people do such lovely things with hand-embroidered labels, too, like the sweet ones above by Megan of @saltairarts, who hand-stitches her initials and the year into each of her finished garments.
So that’s my Q for You today: Do you put tags (or markings of any kind) in your handmade clothes? I’m sure we all want details, photos, sources if you have them. And if there’s someone whose approach you’ve noted or admired, please share a link!
I look forward to your answers and wish you a happy and relaxing weekend. Thank you for reading, and for your support of all things Fringe! See you back here next week—
PREVIOUSLY in Q for You: Can we talk about moths?
No to tags. They irritate the back of my neck. I take them off commercially made clothing too. For family members who have difficulty telling the back from the front of sweaters (James, I’m referring to you) I weave in a small length of constrasting wool to indicate the back.
I think I’m going to start doing something like that. Duplicate stitching my initials in a neckband or whatever.
I do the same thing-a bright color in a tiny knot.
I never have before, but just recently, I decided to start sewing in a grosgrain ribbon ‘tag,’ partly for the reasons you mention…it just looks naked in there…but mostly because the styles of tops and dresses I like to make are often identical (or nearly identical) on the front and back, and a tag would be helpful in identifying a back side of the garment. Our bodies wear & tear them differently, and the garment molds a certain way depending on how you wear it, so it makes sense in most cases to wear it the same way each time.
I LOVE Megan’s practice of signing and dating. I may start doing that as well.
I do the same, make a little X with contrasting wool – after noticing that my husband was just as likely to wear his stockinette sweater not only backwards but inside out. I think if I did use labels I’d maybe put them down towards the hem to avoid the neck irritation. Although now that I’m thinking about it, maybe some fancy soft silk ribbon sewed down carefully would work….
yeah, nice satin ribbon etc are not scratchy (like most commercial labels) but would get the job done
I would love to find someone who could make tags for me – anny suggestions?
If you google “custom clothing labels” you get a million options, but I’ve never tried any of them so can’t make a recommendation! Hopefully someone will come along who has first-hand knowledge.
I am a sewer. I have always read that you should be proud of your makes and add a label, like quilters add to their quilts. I use 3/4” twill tape and my sewing machine’s decorative stitches (mine has letters) to create a simple label that gets stitched in. I will admit I hadn’t thought about doing it in my knits – I will start doing that. For those without the the sewing machine, there are various places to order labels and they are not the stiff uncomfortable ones added y rtw – I also remove many because they irritate which my twill tape labels never do.
No labels ! But I do like the idea to add something special to sign your garment.
On a sewn garment, I like to add a few hand stitches somewhere inside, like the hem or a side seam allowance, where it won’t scratch the skin. It reminds me of one of the loveliest traditions in Haute Couture : the seamstress in charge of the wedding dress would make a few hidden stitches with her own hair (in a seam or an embroidery) for luck in love.
I do not add anything in a knitted garment, I think the wrong side speaks for itself and shows quite well that it is hand made !
You just reminded me of Phantom Thread, sewing hidden messages into the dresses.
I had lovely custom labels made by the Dutch Label Shop. It is online and the website is great. The labels are not scratchy. I sew them into knits that I give as gifts. So far, I have sewn a label into only one of my sweaters. Just have not found the energy to do more!
Always! I have custom labels made every year with my name and the year. The year bit was largely inspired by @beththais, which did it first. I make some clothes for children, who rely heavily on the tags to know back from front. Having them labeled by year is delightful – I can go back in time in my closet :)
No tags here. I cut them out of clothes I buy before I wear them because they drive me crazy. We have a wonderful clothes designer in our little gallery, Teri Jo Summer, and she uses a very simple soft tag with just her name in a simple flowing font. If the top is a delicate silk, she sews her tag on a side seam. I haven’t removed her tags from the pieces I own because they don’t bother my neck at all.
Typically when I give a hand knit away I put a tag somewhere in the garment (a lot of times in the lower bottom of the back), especially in a sweater where you can’t easily tell back from front. Mine usually have that I made it and wash instructions. But I ran out…so I have been super lazy in ordering new ones. LOL
Haven’t done so in the past, but am planning to since I have begun making PJs for nieces and nephews . Going to make my own. Already started with dating quilt tops.
I haven’t done this and I really need to, for both practical and sentimental reasons. My Stopover sweater has a little bit of short row shaping to lift the back but I still occasionally wear it wrong and it annoys me. I should retroactively add tags to the sweaters I’ve made for my kids over the years and they have outgrown. They are all fairly classic patterns, I would like to see grandkids wear them someday and it would be fun to have them see what dad or mom wore way back when. :)
LOL, so funny that this question is asked as I just bought some labels yesterday from Twig and Horn that say “STAY WARM -hand knit-, too wonderful.
Sometimes I will stamp out (with textile ink) the locations, happenings, etc onto an unbleached cotton square to always remind me of where I was and what was happening while I was knitting my sweaters. I believe that every stitch has a story and if our stitches could talk, oh the stories they could tell.
I sometimes sew a small contrasting button inside the back neck. Works great!
I often do use some sort of marker for just the reason you mentioned …. being able to quickly discern the front from the back. I do have some pretty tags with my name on them (left over from an old design venture) and I use those for elasticized pants. I just fold them and sew them into the casing seam. For sweaters, I mostly use a small piece of contrasting yarn that is tied into a stitch or two on the inside back of the neck. With washing, it felts into the piece and is almost not noticeable….except to me. I have also used a small button sewn right where a tag would be.
I started sewing these to the lower left front of my sweaters. I usually ink the top of them in a color. They are faux leather. https://www.dritz.com/quilting-sewing-supplies/sewing/fasteners/labels/777/
I do like ones that say “This Took Forever” :)
You got me searching-I have always liked these that fold over the edge-custom too.
https://www.etsy.com/listing/613481569/custom-clothing-labels-leather-labels?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=handmade&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=sewing%20labels%20personalized&ref=sc_gallery-1-4&plkey=4a109885a561d67b6920e6293e9b364627753120:613481569
After a pair of pajama pants that I always have to put on, take back off, turn around, and then put back on, I sew a loop of bias binding in the back of my simple pants as a tag. I’ve also definitely had round-yoke sweaters that were indistinguishable after a few washes despite short rows, so if I ever make another I’ll need to work on some kind of non-irritating marker.
