Do you know about Sally Fox of Vreseis? (I hope you do, as she comes up around here from time to time.) Sally is a legend in the fiber world, having spent decades developing naturally colored cotton plants, pursuing climate-beneficial farming, supplying the wool for one of my favorite yarns, Pioneer, among so many other things. Her farm is in the path of the wildfire that’s currently blazing near Sacramento, and she has had to evacuate and relocate her sheep to an irrigated pasture where they’re hopefully safe, but all at great expense and jeopardy. If you would like to help, you can do so by ordering any of the amazing goods she offers in her shop, or by making a direct donation. Don’t miss the heartmelting story of Sally’s generosity to one knitter in @beththais’ IG story. And you can keep abreast of developments by following @vreseis on Instagram. My heart goes out to everyone affected by the fires, and this is one way to be able to help someone who does so much good work in the world. (photo above, top)
Beyond that, Elsewhere:
– “So if I can feel joyful in mismatched wrinkled linen with dark lipstick and silver temples in June well, then, that’s what I want to wear. Not because someone told me I’d feel joy but because I discovered it.”
– Have you ever done any buttonhole swatching? (I have, but rarely) (See also: What is your favorite buttonhole method?) (photo above, bottom)
– Truck driver replaces smoking habit with knitting (via)
– I’d like to take a turn on the scarf-knitting bike (thx, Barb)
– As a Danish-modern furniture aficionado, how did I never know about the knitting chair? (via)
– Belatedly, I love this mini tribute to Eugene Wyatt, who I first learned about during Clara Parkes’s Great White Bale project several years ago. RIP, Mr. Wyatt — wish I’d gotten to meet you. (Dear Clara, if by chance you see this: Any way you might make those Bale posts available to the public at this point? As a subscriber, I know I would not mind a bit — so much amazing info in that odyssey.)
– And another good overlap KAL for Summer of Basics: see Plucky’s #thedogwalkerkal
Happy weekend, everybody!
Whenever there are specific buttons I have in mind for a project, I swatch. For larger buttonholes, especially in stocking stitch, I like Ysolda’s buttonhole from “Little Red in the City”. Most of the time, though, for a simple garter stitch border I use this one (http://chezlizzie.blogspot.com/2012/07/of-buttons-and-buttonholes.html).
