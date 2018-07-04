The fight for what’s right

Happy Independence Day, for the Americans among you! I know we’re going through something of a national existential debate (to put it mildly) over what “America” really means and what this country stands for, but it’s heartening to know that nearly all of us agree that separating children from their asylum-seeking parents at the border is not what this country is about. You hopefully know that every quarter, I donate a percentage of Fringe Supply Co. revenue to Heifer International, which goes to “Knitters Baskets” — supplying needy families with sheep, alpacas, llamas and angora rabbits, from which they derive milk, fiber, income and offspring (and the first female offspring of each animal is passed forward to another family). I’ve just made our Heifer donation for the second quarter, and I thank you so much for the opportunity to do that. But in light of the recent atrocity at our borders, this time around I’ve also made a $3500 contribution to RAICES and their attempt to ensure that each and every one of those separated children has legal representation as everyone works to locate their parents and get them back together. So for today, I just wanted to say thank you, again and profoundly, for your support of Fringe Supply Co. and the many things that support makes possible.

And here’s a thought-provoking read for you today: God Bless America. You could have a lively discussion about it at your cookout! ;)

.