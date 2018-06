On top of the world this morning, wearing my pajamas basically. We’re leaving the stunningly beautiful Serra da Estrela today, squeezing in another visit to the beach. And hopefully a laundromat. #portewegal 📷 @toltyarnandwool

Trying to post about the sheep blessing last night felt like an exercise in inadequacy, but then I teared up looking at all our pics this morning, and apparently some of you did too, so maybe we did capture a tiny bit of the magic. Then @rosapomar sent this pic of us all with her shepherd friends. These are the guys with the pompom goats, the grand finale. Such a night. ❤️ #portewegal

If you were wondering whether the pompom-adorned horns thing is truth or legend, I can now tell you I’ve seen it with my own eyes. This evening was the main event of this trip: the sheep blessing ceremony in the tiny village of Folgosa da Madalena. Once a year, shepherds take turns walking their flocks of sheep and/or goats down into the town, then running them around and around the church, amidst the sea of people. We were the only tourists there, and it was two hours of my life that I’ll never forget. I’ll put video in my Story, and leave the sound on — bells upon bells. Thank you so much, @rosapomar, for taking us with you. #portewegal

I finally managed to get my #summerofbasics sweater going! About to join the neck. The background is an example of the “burel” fabric they make at Burel Factory I was posting about last night. The nearest equivalent is boiled wool, but it’s even denser — waterproof even. (Maybe @burel.mountain.originals will say more about that.) The Burel Factory owner also owns this hotel, @casa.das.penhas.douradas, and there is burel everywhere — the upholstery, the throw pillows, blankets, this rug. This is just one example of the many ways they pleat, fold and tuck the fabric to make all kinds of surfaces. (The women smocking the large piece in yesterday’s photos were making a restaurant ceiling!) It’s pretty fascinating. #portewegal #knitting #fringefieldbag

So happy to just be sitting and knitting this morning, at @casa.das.penhas.douradas, with the mountain breeze to keep us cool. #portewegal