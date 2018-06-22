New tote! + Elsewhere

Sometime last year, my brain coined a funny phrase: Bury me with yarn and needles and I shall rest in peace. Morbid but lovely, right? I asked myself: If I were to print that on a tote bag, would anyone but me want to carry it around? Based on the response when we previewed it at the Squam Art Fair, the answer is a resounding yes! Thankfully, because when I love something, I really hope you will too! And am so thankful that you do. The tote is available today at Fringe Supply Co. and at yarn stores all over — ask for it at your LYS or order it here.
And with that, here’s a small but meaty Elsewhere!
– Off topic, but fascinating and so important — please read from start to finish! The nut behind the wheel
– Lovely piece by Karen Peacock about her crochet life and her groovy Logalong sweater pattern
– Comprehensive guide to sewing buttons onto your handknits
– And hooray! the custom croquis-maker MyBodyModel is now in beta
Love it!! In a similar vein, but not really, I just told someone I wanted to be buried in a coffin made of coconut macaroon and drizzled with chocolate. You, know…just in case I am buried alive. Zombie Apocalypse be damned!
I just finished reading the comprehensive guide to sewing on buttons . . excellent!
Where did the phrase originate?
Debbie
It’s a Fringe original! Karen came up with it last year.
“The Nut Behind the Wheel” – excellent piece!
Thank you for “The Nut Behind the Wheel”, there is hope.
Looking forward to carrying the RIP tote! And thank you for the shout-out for my crochet story and sweater…hoping someone will make it for Summer of Basics (or ever)!
