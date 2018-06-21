The most important of all the Hot Tips

This came up in one of my classes last week, and it really can’t be said often enough: If you want your knitting to turn out a particular length/height dimension, don’t measure it! So today I’d love for you to give this post a read: Count, don’t measure. And share it with your friends!
Actually, it’s a great time to just give the whole Hot Tips scroll a read …
.
PREVIOUSLY in Hot Tips: Check the back
I started doing this when you first posted it, and it has definitely made a HUGE difference in my FO’s. Best advice ever! :)
LikeLiked by 1 person
so true. some yarn is just hard to measure. sometimes you stretch things weird so one piece gets measured with one measurement and the other you may think you have the same measurement til you start seaming…not that that recently happened or anything.
LikeLike
Best Hot Tip of all: Make note of and follow all of Karen Templer’s Hot Tips and your knitting will automatically be elevated. Thanks for this latest gem and for reminding me of your previous equally priceless nuggets of knowledge. <3
LikeLike
I do both and sometimes it STILL doesn’t work!
LikeLike