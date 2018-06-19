Meeting my Blog Crush: Rosa Pomar

Today at @rosapomar’s beautiful shop, I fell so hard for this little crochet sampler that I bought 10 skeins of her Beiroa yarn so I could copy it. Will I make a trivet, a shawl, a blanket ... only time will tell. But it was just too insanely beautiful.

Today at @rosapomar’s beautiful shop, I fell so hard for this little crochet sampler that I bought 10 skeins of her Beiroa yarn so I could copy it. Will I make a trivet, a shawl, a blanket ... only time will tell. But it was just too insanely beautiful.