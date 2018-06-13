New Favorites: A little something to knit

by

New Favorites: Graphique kerchief knitting pattern

You know I do love a little kerchief (exhibit A, exhibit B, exhibit C) and plus — are you sitting down? — I’ve been struggling to knit lately. I can’t seem to attach to anything, and have been thinking what I need is a little something mindless and pocket-sized to have on the go.* Something quick but useful, that would give me that happy jolt of a finish, and BAM! along comes Graphique from Shibui. It’s nothing but a little stockinette square with concentric stripes, but I think if I were to knit it, I might stripe it more like that Joelle Hoverson scarf I’m always on about. In fact, I might just cast on tonight and see if I can score a little win before the yarn for my Summer of Basics sweater arrives.

I’m back from Squam, by the way — a day later than planned (hence the brief blog outage) and wildly behind on everything — so I’ll have my recap and outfit rundown for you soon.

*Of course, there’s always the Log Cabin Mitts but I seem to have stalled on my epic series for the moment. I have one pair that’s been awaiting thumbs since early March, and another pair in progress where I’m not happy with the yarn choices. So I’ve been reluctant to reach into that bag, as well!

.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Summer stripes

6 thoughts on “New Favorites: A little something to knit

  2. You could do a set of log cabin mitts with the minimal stripe like you want to use in the scarf…so you have a matching set.

    Like

    Reply

  3. I am so knackered that I couldn’t even cross the hall yesterday to say hi to you. I am going muster all the steam possible to make that epic journey today. Missing you!

    Like

    Reply

  4. I’ve swatched and am poised to calculate the stitch counts for an indigo Shetland sweater vest for my sweet husband – but am really wanting summer knitting! So: last week I cast on a pair of socks in a cotton/wool/nylon blend that will be lovely to wear on cool summer evenings. Ah, compromise. :)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.