Elsewhere: Overlapping make-alongs

I’m thrilled to see so many people already diving into the Summer of Basics makealong — our leisurely 3-garments-in-3-months challenge — but the world is fully of -alongs, and some of them might either inspire ideas for what your 3 garments could be, as well as affording you the chance to double- or triple-dip in the Instagram hashtags — more chances to make more friends! Here are a few I’m aware of. Feel free to chime in with others—

UNIFORM MAKEALONG

Making and Grainline are hosting a makealong of the cardigan and tunic patterns that comprise their Uniform book, which would give you 2 of your 3 right there. This one officially ends June 26th. (photos, top)

Details / #uniformmakealong

CROCHET SUMMER

… is a very straightforward challenge — crochet one thing this summer — with a mighty panel of prize jurors. This one has the same exact timeframe: June through August. Will one of your 3 SoB garments be crocheted? Think about it! (image, above)

Details / #crochetsummer2018

SUMMER SWEATER KNITALONG

Shannon Cook’s annual summer sweater kal will run the full month of August this year, so if you save a SoB sweater for that month, you could enter it in her contest as well. Watch Shannon’s site for details.

To participate in Summer of Basics, just use the #summerofbasics hashtag on your posts! Remember your account has to be public in order for everyone to be able to see your contributions, so if you normally post from a private account, you might want to make a separate public one for makelongs and such.

