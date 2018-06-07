Introduction to sweater knitting: Construction types and starter patterns

If there’s one past post — or set of posts — that I believe to be endlessly useful and also of particular relevance at the moment, it’s Pullovers for first-timers: Or, an introduction to sweater construction and its lesser-known sequel, Cardigans for first-timers: Or, how button bands work. As we head into Summer of Basics, I hope to see a lot of people knitting their first sweater, and so I offer you these bits of guidance in choosing where to start. But whether you’re participating in SoB, maybe just thinking about getting started at some point the future, or have knitted a sweater before but want to gain a better understanding of the different sweater construction methods/types and their respective pros and cons, give these posts a read. And of course, they’re also chock full of pattern recommendations of every variety!

PICTURED ABOVE clockwise from top left:

• Basic Round-Yoke Unisex Pullover by Hanha Fettig: top-down circular yoke

• Sweatshirt Sweater by Purl Soho: bottom-up seamless raglan

• Dwell by Martin Storey: fully seamed, set-in sleeves, sewn-on bands

• Casco Bay Cardi by Carrie Bostick Hoge: seamless, bandless, collarless

