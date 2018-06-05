New Favorites: Summer stripes

The Summer issue of Pom Pom is all about stripes, and it’s astonishing how many distinctly different ways the designers have managed to deploy them, even though the majority of the patterns are simple little summer sweaters! My favorite details among them:
TOP: Anna Maltz’s swingy little Tarmac tank with it’s striped edging!
MIDDLE LEFT: Tina Tse’s simple little Deauville with it’s perpendicularly striped hem
MIDDLE RIGHT: Gina Rockenwagner’s deft plaid Anni
BOTTOM: Amy Christoffer’s log-cabin inspired Riley (I am obsessed with this photo!)
BELOW: And the cross-hatching on Julie Knits in Paris’s Vasarely wrap
I also LOVE that Riley photo (and sweater). I believe I've found my summer project – thanks Karen!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
agreed. Tarmac is on my must make list for sometime this summer!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, the whole issue is gorgeous. I have Nasreen on my 'To swatch for' list, but I won't stop there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My love hate with Pom Pom is that I always want to knit everything but can't and then the next issue comes out and again I want to knit everything. This one is a particularly awesome issue since I'm all about my cotton blend yarns for summer. I want to knit everything!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I'm not big on classic stripes but these are cute, especially the Tarmac. On all of these sweaters, I wish they had made a sample that better fit the lovely model–they all look too big to me.
LikeLike
Just bought this at one of my LYS and loved everything in it. Maybe something will make its way into my Summer of Basics line-up?
LikeLike
wow! really beautiful-
LikeLike