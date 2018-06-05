New Favorites: Summer stripes

For those of you who’ve been asking me to write more about my #bulletjournal — how I’m using it to document my working/making/living life — that’s on the blog today (link in my profile) #ktminibujo #bujoaddict

Sunday to-do list: weigh in on whatever with the builder in the bathroom, pack for 2 trips, review teaching materials (note any related to-do’s for tomorrow), put together at least 2 blog posts and prep 2 newsletters, write/send a set of interview q’s, swatch for a pattern on deadline, “clean” house (to the extent possible while under construction), pay bills, get some exercise, spend some time with my husband! … annnnnd sew a replacement white top for trip number 1? Sure hope there are more than 24 hours in today! 😱💃🏻 #fringeporterbin

Today’s the start of Summer of Basics! 🎉 The return of one of my all-time favorite make-alongs. The challenge: Between now and the end of August, make 3 garments for yourself (knitted, crocheted and/or sewn) that your closet is lacking. The definition of a “basic” is entirely up to you — whether it means an understated camel sweater, hot-pink chinos, or a shirtdress in a bold print! It’s just about filling three gaps in your closet with clothes you’ll adore and wear to tatters, and if you stretch your skills along the way, so much the better! And you’ll get to do it in the company of a whole community of charming makerfolk via the #summerofbasics feed. Further details are on the blog — including what I’m planning to make this year! (And hey, if you’ve been wondering what notebook I’m using for my #bulletjournal, check the big reveal over on @fringesupplyco today.) . #ktminibujo #improvsweater #knitting #sewing #handmadewardrobe

In the realm of sewing projects gone WELL, may I present you this vest! This is the unfinished Clyde Jacket I scored at @elizsuzann’s sample sale at the end of last year, which I finally got the nerve to cut into and finish off as the absolutely perfect vest, and which I will now proceed to wear everywhere always forever. Details on the blog today, including the before and after (link in profile). #slowfashion #handmadewardrobe

Every day just tryin’ to be more like the herons (and less like the squirrels).