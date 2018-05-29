Q for You: What are your all-time favorites?

As I’ve previously alluded to, I have an uncommon amount of travel coming up in June. I’m teaching again at Squam Art Workshops (with an intimidatingly amazing cast of instructors!), which starts a week from tomorrow. And just a few days after I get back from those heavenly shores, I’m boarding a flight for Portugal, where I’ll be for 12 days doing all sorts of amazing yarn-related things with 8 yarn-loving friends, which I look forward to telling you about. That’s 17 days of big adventure (which I’m trying not to think of as 17 days away from my beloved!) and more blog posts than I can conceivably write in the days that I am home. I do have new posts lined up for several of those gone days and want to use the others to highlight some of the many worthwhile posts that are lying around in the archives when they could be of use to so many of you who didn’t see them the first time! So I’m hoping you’ll help me pick them, and that’s my Q for You today: What are the posts from this blog’s past that you have found the most helpful, informational, entertaining, inspiring … ? Could be a pattern, a tutorial or explainer, a wardrobe plan, a pattern roundup, a queue check or idea sketch, or whatever stands out in your mind that you got something useful out of.

If there are more suggestions than I have days for, the comments here will also serve as their own index of the good stuff for you to explore. Thank you in advance for weighing in!

And speaking of SQUAM! We’ll also have a Fringe Supply Co. table at the Squam Art Fair again on Saturday June 9th (open to the public), and we have some VERY SPECIAL goods we’re planning to bring. If all goes as planned, we’ll be previewing multiple new items that evening that won’t make it into the webshop for a few weeks after that. So if you’re in the area, definitely come to the fair!

Photos above are from a few of the all-time most popular posts: the Improv top-down tutorial, the Audrey hat pattern (photo by @toltyarnandwool) and “the mantastic cowl” (photo by @suskandbanoo)

