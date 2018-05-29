Q for You: What are your all-time favorites?

As I’ve previously alluded to, I have an uncommon amount of travel coming up in June. I’m teaching again at Squam Art Workshops (with an intimidatingly amazing cast of instructors!), which starts a week from tomorrow. And just a few days after I get back from those heavenly shores, I’m boarding a flight for Portugal, where I’ll be for 12 days doing all sorts of amazing yarn-related things with 8 yarn-loving friends, which I look forward to telling you about. That’s 17 days of big adventure (which I’m trying not to think of as 17 days away from my beloved!) and more blog posts than I can conceivably write in the days that I am home. I do have new posts lined up for several of those gone days and want to use the others to highlight some of the many worthwhile posts that are lying around in the archives when they could be of use to so many of you who didn’t see them the first time! So I’m hoping you’ll help me pick them, and that’s my Q for You today: What are the posts from this blog’s past that you have found the most helpful, informational, entertaining, inspiring … ? Could be a pattern, a tutorial or explainer, a wardrobe plan, a pattern roundup, a queue check or idea sketch, or whatever stands out in your mind that you got something useful out of.
If there are more suggestions than I have days for, the comments here will also serve as their own index of the good stuff for you to explore. Thank you in advance for weighing in!
And speaking of SQUAM! We’ll also have a Fringe Supply Co. table at the Squam Art Fair again on Saturday June 9th (open to the public), and we have some VERY SPECIAL goods we’re planning to bring. If all goes as planned, we’ll be previewing multiple new items that evening that won’t make it into the webshop for a few weeks after that. So if you’re in the area, definitely come to the fair!
Photos above are from a few of the all-time most popular posts: the Improv top-down tutorial, the Audrey hat pattern (photo by @toltyarnandwool) and “the mantastic cowl” (photo by @suskandbanoo)
PREVIOUSLY in Q for You: Can we talk about moths?
do you like chocolate? if so, when in Lisbon go to Landeau chocolate. http://www.landeau.pt/. It is quite the most exquisite cake – and that, along with coffee, is all they sell so you know it must be good. But just in Lisbon! It is near the lovely yarn store, Retrosaria, https://retrosaria.rosapomar.com/. Enjoy.
I do like chocolate! And Rosa and her shop are first on my list.
I love the interviews featuring favorite tools.
Do you have any favorite favorites from among them?
I loved the first post with Daniel Day Lewis wearing a Gansay sweater and. All the posts that followed giving deeper thouhts and information about gansay sweaters
We watched Phantom Thread the other night! After which I was looking at those gansey posts again, pondering my Summer of Basics plan …
I have the post regarding swatching to get the fabric you like and using the gauge to adjust the fit bookmarked and I refer to it every time I swatch for a new pattern. Every single time. It has been invaluable in my knitting life.
Same.
I would like to see the article requested by lisakoby on swatching, gauge and fit. Bookmarking that one is a great idea.
https://fringeassociation.com/2016/02/22/how-to-account-for-gauge-differences/
That is a handy one, thanks Lisa!
https://fringeassociation.com/2015/12/24/hot-tip-save-time-at-try-on/
Love this little nugget of time saving goodness.
Oh yes, thank you.
I’d like to see the post you did on reinforcing a raglan sleeve seam.
The one about my basting stitch method?
Wow-so many great posts. What strikes me is you introduce an idea that blossoms-the gansey, the summer basics, the log cabin. I can always look forward to Friday Elsewhere that lights the spark even more. Thank you!
It is fun when they start to take on lives of their own!
I always go back to the Knit Your Own Basics posts, but the Knit the Look posts were what originally reeled me in.
I lost my photo source, but have a new angle on it, so there will be more!
There have been so many great posts! I think it might be worth showcasing the top-down raglan formula again. I think it’s useful, and might encourage strict pattern-followers to try something a bit more free-form regardless of whether they’re seeing the tutorial for the first time or revisiting it with a bit more grit!
It is definitely the everyday-all-time most popular post (or series of posts).
I really enjoy your pattern roundups. It is always good for new ideas. Usually, when I check Ravelry, I will see that your shoutout for a pattern helps it get to the “hot right now”.
It is always nice to see that you guys are liking what I like!
