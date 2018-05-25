New pouches + new policies! (Please read)

I have some big little news for today from the land of beautiful tools: Our ever-popular triangle stitch marker pouch is now available in two more colors of leather! In addition to the original Natural, it also now comes in Sienna (tan) and Black! (I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been petting my neighbor’s chihuahua or what, but I just had the urge to add “That’s hot.” I have never said that in my life! But I mean, it is.) We’ve updated the antiqued-brass stud and some other fine details, and it still comes loaded with 12 stitch markers (10 brass, 2 nickel) and ships in a little muslin bag. Such a great gift — either for yourself or your favorite knitter. And of course, we also have the larger leather tool pouch (in Natural only) plus every size, variety and interchangeable part of the Lykke Driftwood needles, all over at Fringe Supply Co.! Plus so much more, obvs.

I hope you have a relaxing long weekend planned (for those of you in the US), as I do not! So please indulge a little extra on my behalf. Fortunately, everything I have on my plate is exciting, even if there is a an excess of it. LOL. Thanks for all the great conversation on all my summer wardrobe planning posts the past few days! I’ll see you back here next week—

. . .

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT YOUR PRIVACY

You’ve no doubt been inundated with emails this week from everyone on earth updating their mailing lists and policies as a result of the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We do not auto-subscribe our readers or shop customers or anyone else. If you currently receive blog email notifications or shop newsletter emails, it’s because you have opted in to receive them, and you may opt out at any time using the links in the bottom of the email in question. Thank you so much for subscribing!

We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service for all of our sites and services. Please take a moment to review those documents. By continuing to receive our emails and use the websites, as of and after May 25th 2018, you acknowledge our updated Privacy Policy and agree to our updated Terms of Service.