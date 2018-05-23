Summer ’18 wardrobe: Closet inventory

Across the top row of this grid are what I’m calling the fixer-uppers: four pieces that need a bit of work before they can actually factor into my summer wardrobe. But I’m including them here in my summer closet edit anyway, as motivation to get it done:

– The tuxedo-pleated and ruffled cotton top is a garment I think of as a summer closet necessity. I always and forever love a sweet eyelet or ruffled white top (such as the one seen yesterday), paired with camo or faded jeans or beat-up khakis. I’ve been missing this element the past few years because I have this one, from J.Crew many years ago, which hasn’t been wearable for a while but I haven’t managed to replace. So I’ll be making that a priority and using this one as a stand-in when it comes to making outfit projections tomorrow. This one needs a dye job if it’s to continue on, so that’s two priorities in one photo: dye this one and make its white ruffled replacement.

– The (formerly) white linen shell is the one that got in with the blue load of laundry and now needs to be dyed a more decisive blue.

– The unfinished Clyde Jacket was a sample-sale score late last year, and I need to carve out and finish off some nice deep armholes to make it a super-funtional smock-vest.

– The jeans. They’re too thin to patch and too dear to let go, so I’ve got them on the waitlist with Indigo Proof! I’m hoping Rain can shore them up sufficiently, and hoping to have them back before the summer is over.

As those are fixed, they’ll join these ranks:

CAMISOLES, TANKS AND TOPS

– Camisoles in green, indigo and black ikat

– Meg-made sweater tee

– Sweatshirt vest

– Linen muscle tee (Everlane 2017, available again at the moment)

– Sleeveless tee in striped hemp jersey and black hemp jersey

– Blue-striped shell (also: black silk gauze version)

– Dotted chambray tunic (Endless Summer, made by a friend)

– Blue striped Fen top

– Plaid top

– Black chambray top

– Chambray button-up

– Tobacco linen tunic (Nade 2016, no longer available)

VESTS AND SMOCKS

– Denim vest (J.Crew, ancient)

– Black Anna vest

– Smock x 3 (State Smocks, upcycled, available on repeat — mine are all from 2017)

Also my beloved old trench-style vest (J.Crew c. 2010) seen here.

PANTS

– Canvas wide-legs

– Recycled denim wide-legs

– Clay wide-legs (Elizabeth Suzann Clyde Culotte, made in Nashville, sample sale 2017)

– Camo wide-legs

– Denim wide-legs

– B/w palazzos (Ace&Jig 2017, no longer available)

– Chinos (J.Crew 2015/16, no longer available)

– Linen palazzos (Elizabeth Suzann Florence, made in Nashville, sample/modified 2017)

– natural denim jeans (Imogene+Willie, 2016, made in LA, no longer available)

– dark cropped jeans (J.Crew Point Sur, 2016, made in LA, no longer available)

I’ve pulled out those old J.Crew chinos again, gonna give ’em another go, and I’ve got the b/w Ace&Jig pants in here but I think I may be selling them. They’re just a little too big, and combined with how gauzy/flowy they are, it’s a bit much for me.

DRESSES

Whoops, no, not factoring in any dresses right now. While I’m sure I’ll wear some of them — especially when we get into the thick of the summer soup — they’re not just key players for me, so I figure I might as well not fool myself about it.

SHOES

– Sneakers (Veja Wata, brand new!)

– Faux-snake flats (J.Crew 2017, made in Italy, no longer available)

– Tan flats (Solid State Studios, 2017, handmade in LA, custom order)

– Black huaraches (Nisolo Ecuador, 2017, responsibly made in their own factory)

– Tan sandals (J.Crew, c. 2009)

– Black sandals (Jane Sews, 2016, no longer available)

– Black patent flat clogs (No.6 Alexis, made in US, brand new!)

Of the 34 garments pictured, I’ve made 17 over the past five years (that’s half! plus one linked but not pictured); 2 were made for me by friends; 4 were made locally; 2 were made in LA; 3 are upcycled/refashions; 1 is from eminently transparent Ace&Jig; 1 is from Everlane, who swear they only uses the good factories so, y’know, fingers crossed; and 3 of the remaining four are from more than 5 years ago (the other one being a couple-few years old). Like I keep saying: It’s a slow process, building up a slow closet, but this is proof that if you keep at it over the course of a few years, it can be done!

All that aside, check out this lineup alongside yesterday’s mood board. How in-the-zone am I?

