Make Your Own Basics: The jackets

Some of you wanting to really stretch your sewing skills for this year’s Summer of Basics might be considering outerwear. We’ve talked before in Make Your Own Basics about coats and trench coats, but there are still a few archetypal jackets and patterns left to be considered:
THE JEAN JACKET: Audrey by Seamwork is a true classic (For more of the work-jacket version, see Ottoline)
THE ANORAK: Kelly Anorak by Closet Case Patterns hits all the notes
THE BIKER / MOTO: B6169 by Liesl Gibson is a somewhat fitted, pared down take on the look (For the full lapels, see Melissa Watson for McCall’s M7694; or for a knitted cardigan see Elsie, and sweater-vest version, see Harley)
Do you know what you’re making for Summer of Basics yet? You can survey the entire Make Your Own Basics series at Pinterest if you need something to spark ideas!
PREVIOUSLY in Make Your Own Basics: The coat
For a knitted biker jacket, also check out Kate Atherley’s “The Wild One” on Ravelry.
Great patterns – love the jeans jacket especially. For those interested in a waterproof anorak, marcytilton.com sells rainwear fabric. That would be fun one to sew, too. Thanks, Karen.
I am slowly, delightfully working my way through the Kelly Anorak! The pattern is clear and the blog tutorials are super helpful, too! The biggest challenge is working with the amazeballs waxed canvas I’m making it out of. That stuff does not move easily, but it’s going to be fantastic once it’s done! I’m glad it’s taking a while, working fast my normal speed… Putting a seam in here and there between art projects has been a great way to work on this jacket without getting overwhelmed by it.
I have made the Kelly Anorak twice – once for my daughter out of a cotton twill and once for myself out of a waterproof nylon lined with flannel. We both love it and I plan to make another one for myself out of a cotton to be determines. She has a tutorial to help with the zipper. It is a wonderful jacket!
I have also made two jean jackets from two different patterns (quite few years ago and still love wearing both). They are great to have in the wardrobe!
Check out sewaholic’s Minoru.
I was going to attempt a jean jacket but I found a Levi’s Menswear with big pockets at a thrift store. It was large so I cut off the sleeves and have this awesome jean jacket vest:) I do like the hooded Anorak though.
I made a Kelly Anorak last year for the Summer of Basics, and while it was an involved project, it was all manageable. Now I wear that coat ALL. THE. TIME. I love it and am so happy with the finished product.
That moto jacket has been in my queue to sew for a while! It gets great reviews. I’d like to try it in a lighter color for spring. Like a heavier grey/white chambray.
I’m planning on making the Tello Jacket which is a gorgeous chore jacket by Pauline Alice. It will be a challenge but I’m excited to take it on.
