New-again Favorites: Sweatshirt sweaters

The discussion of my sweatshirt vest (and its V-patch neck detail) sent me looking back through my favorites for sweater patterns I’ve seen and loved with similar sweatshirt-y details. Here are my all-time favorites:
TOP: Polwarth by Ysolda Teague is the one I had mentioned in my post, and reader Karen C. alerted me to the existence of Ysolda’s tutorial about the brioche V detail (from a top-down perspective)
ABOVE LEFT: Redford by Julie Hoover is an older gem I’d forgotten about, complete with side panels and really beautifully executed V-patch (perfectly unisex)
ABOVE RIGHT: Gable by Hannah Fettig turns the whole idiom upside-down
BELOW: Sweatshirt Sweater by Purl Soho is one of the more oft-mentioned patterns in the history of this blog, with the ol’ kangaroo pocket rather than the neck detail
p.s. Yesterday was A Day and I haven’t had a chance to read carefully through all of the amazing thoughts on moths, but I’m getting there!
.
PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Summer blues
Love that style!
LikeLike
Loved Redford since it came out!
LikeLike
I share you love of sweatshirt sweaters. A fave of mine is the one by Sally Melville in her 2003 book “The Purl Stitch”. Very clean lines, and the nicest hood I’ve ever seen. For years, I’ve lusted after this sweater, but have never got around to making it. Unfortunately, I cannot find any decent pics of it on Ravelry (apart from a few not-so-great project photos) or the internet ANYWHERE! How can this be? We are so accustomed to assuming everything is out there somewhere, but apparently this isn’t. If you have the book stashed away, do check it out.
LikeLike
So for me I live for a hooded sweatshirt. I made my cousin the Lucia (https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/lucia-hoodie) of course in a bright color palette and am lusting after making one for myself. Hoodies and pockets make everything better.
LikeLike
Isabell Kraemer Il Grande Favorito is my all time favorite. I’ve made so many variations of this sweatshirt sweater. It is a no fail pattern for me. Actually, I might need to cast on a new one for summer nights…
LikeLike