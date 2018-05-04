Jane Adams and Elsewhere

Before we get to today’s links, can we talk about this photo above?! It’s a screengrab sent to me by eagle-eyed reader Katie G, who spotted actress Jane Adams (who will always be Niles Crane’s second wife, Mel, to me — love her!) holding a Fringe Supply Field Bag on the set of Sneaky Pete. (Before I forget to tell you, there’s another batch of Toffee in the shop!) This was in the behind-the-scenes extras from the last episode, and I haven’t watched the second season — didn’t even know she was on the show — so I’m dying to know: Is she in costume here? Is that scarf something Jane Adams knitted and this is her own Field Bag? Or is the character a knitter, meaning is there a chance that bag is part of her costume and might appear in the show? I have got to know! Either way, Katie, thank you SO MUCH for sending this to me. Crazy.

Ok, Elsewhere—

– Do you guys know about The School of Life? (One of my favorite fascinations from the past that I’d somehow forgotten about.) I just ordered this and can’t wait to read it: “This essay explores the way we can grow disenchanted with our immediate circumstances and pine for what is exotic, costly and out of reach, and gently returns us to ourselves, full of new found wonder and gratitude. Combining literature, economics and sheer good sense, Why We Hate Cheap Things reawakens us to the world around us and to the latent beauty and interest of what we have.”

– Knitting machine meets 3D printing

– How to clean out your closet responsibly

– A sewing machine cover is a thing I keep saying I need to make or buy; this tutorial makes me actually want to make it!

– Super cute Willow dress hack

– Mind. Blown.

– and this might suck me into the whole Alabama Chanin thing

Happy weekend, everyone!

