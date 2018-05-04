Jane Adams and Elsewhere

Before we get to today’s links, can we talk about this photo above?! It’s a screengrab sent to me by eagle-eyed reader Katie G, who spotted actress Jane Adams (who will always be Niles Crane’s second wife, Mel, to me — love her!) holding a Fringe Supply Field Bag on the set of Sneaky Pete. (Before I forget to tell you, there’s another batch of Toffee in the shop!) This was in the behind-the-scenes extras from the last episode, and I haven’t watched the second season — didn’t even know she was on the show — so I’m dying to know: Is she in costume here? Is that scarf something Jane Adams knitted and this is her own Field Bag? Or is the character a knitter, meaning is there a chance that bag is part of her costume and might appear in the show? I have got to know! Either way, Katie, thank you SO MUCH for sending this to me. Crazy.
Ok, Elsewhere—
– Do you guys know about The School of Life? (One of my favorite fascinations from the past that I’d somehow forgotten about.) I just ordered this and can’t wait to read it: “This essay explores the way we can grow disenchanted with our immediate circumstances and pine for what is exotic, costly and out of reach, and gently returns us to ourselves, full of new found wonder and gratitude. Combining literature, economics and sheer good sense, Why We Hate Cheap Things reawakens us to the world around us and to the latent beauty and interest of what we have.”
– Knitting machine meets 3D printing
– How to clean out your closet responsibly
– A sewing machine cover is a thing I keep saying I need to make or buy; this tutorial makes me actually want to make it!
– Super cute Willow dress hack
– and this might suck me into the whole Alabama Chanin thing
Happy weekend, everyone!
The needle-threading video blew my mind, too, but – I can’t do it!
Me neither! I’m going to practice, though, because this would make so many things easier!
Did a similar hack with Sonya Philip’s Dress #1 (it’s on my Instagram page @chez_lizzie). Great for year-round wearing with appropriate layers depending on the weather. And I’m about to run and try that threading the needle trick…
you should soooo make at least one alabama chanin garment. i have made several very simple ones of the years and i wear them to death. not one has won out yet. if i get tired of one, i dye it and keep wearing it or add more applique or stitching to it to make it a little different. it’s great.
What a great photo!
Whoever made that scarf, it is really cool. I find it interesting that she is not holding the bag by the strap. That’s one of it’s best features. It allows me to knit anywhere.
It reminds me of that Scarf All Around pattern that you showed us. Just more colorful than your example.
I have seen the second season of Sneaky Pete and do not recall this scene at all! Perhaps because I am always knitting while watching LOL, but in the show we never saw Jane knitting.
Fantasy/Ideal: an Alabama Chanin project made from all-thrifted fabric.
Think men’s tee shirts, that Thick, Heavy 100% cotton jersey one can sometimes find.
Applique’ed onto a thrifted garment. Or a garment made from thrifted fabric, should one be so ambitious.
All for under, say, $20.
PS – Never saw Maggie dressed like that! (on sneaky Pete)
Oooo, thank you for the tip on The School of Life!
Niles Crane’s second wife?? I’m a pretty big Frazier nerd and I completely forget this part of the plot!
