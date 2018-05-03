New Favorites: Summer blues

So I’m thinking about summer sweaters, and what jumps into my path right on its annual cue? Crochet. Namely, these two cuties from Wool and the Gang, both simple as can be—
TOP: Walking On Sunshine Sweater, which is just so much beachy goodness that I find myself wanting it even though it’s all the things I don’t like on me! (Boatneck, drop-shoulder, wide sleeves … and yet.)
BOTTOM: Hot in Here Dress, which is tunic length, but I would do it cropped and bigger/boxier (And wear with a tank or camisole underneath!)
I’ve still never knitted/crochted a WATG pattern but I’m super into that recycled denim yarn used for the top one, while the bottom one has me wondering whether you could crochet with Kestrel. Anyone ever tried it?
I have never knit or crocheted Kestral, but I have seen it , and more to the point, I have crocheted miles and miles of grannies. Kestral is a fairly heavy yarn, with some texture because of its structure. Whereas the knit stitch is one two sided loop looping into another two sided loop, the crochet stitch is three strands, twisted about each other; a crochet stitch is therefore inherently chunkier than a knit stitch made with the same yarn. To be a garment, and wearable on the normal curvy woman’s body, crochet needs to be a bit loose and flexible. Crocheting kestrel would produce big very thick grannies that would not flatter many bodies. HOwever, crocheted kestrel would make a seriously great bag, and might satisfy your desire to try crocheting it.
Quince makes a lighter weight linen which wouod be perfect, if you wanted to remain with that brand
I have to say that to me crochet speaks more of cold weather than warm. As Ellen says, it produces a thicker fabric than equivalent knitting. Warm weather crochet would need to be very fine for me to be comfortable wearing it.
I’m pretty sure you can crochet with any fabric. Some even crochet with recycled plastic ;-)
What Ellen said…crochet tends to make a dense fabric. Walking on Sunshine looks very warm to me, not summery. If you make Hot in Here, and are planning to wear a tank or cami underneath, I would use a lighter yarn and a bigger hook…much like they advise you to knit lace with larger needles for an airy look. I think Churchmouse has a scarf pattern that is just single crochet, but a fine yarn and a giant hook make it look wispy.
This lovely cardi has been in my queue for a while: https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/reina-cardigan
