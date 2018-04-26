New Favorites: Baby cardigans

You guys, I’ve still never knitted a baby sweater, despite lots of babies being born and adopted in my world recently, and there have been two super cute cardigan patterns published lately:
TOP: Cockleshell Cardigan by Amy Christoffers is quick, adorable and clever, from the newest MDK Field Guide: Transparency
BOTTOM: Knit Layette from Purl Soho, by comparison, is a fine-gauge little beauty with an heirloom quality about it, and the pattern also includes a hat and booties
Love the 3 little Cockleshell cardigans- can you tell me what yarns you used? Just lovely.
Baby sweaters give you so much bang for the buck! Easy, but adorable, and people are usually really impressed.
