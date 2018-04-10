New Favorites: Date night sweaters

It’s good that you guys LOVE New Favorites, because fate has given us two in a row! I have Things To Say about this whole 10×10 Challenge I’ve been doing, coming up later this week, but one thing that has been highlighted for me is how lacking my closet is on date-night clothes. Not that we go out anywhere particularly dressy or anything, but it always feels a bit weird to me to go out to dinner with my husband on a Saturday night in the exact same clothes I would I wear to work on any given morning. I’ve realized during the challenge that I pretty much wear the same silk top every time we go out, because (even though I wear it to work all the time, too) it’s the only thing I have that’s sort of soft and pretty. But that means for much of the year I’m underdressed, shivering in my chair. So I got to thinking about the possibility of knitting a date-worthy sweater or two just before the new Helga Isager book arrived at our Fringe Supply door, like an answer to a question I’d only just started to form. You can read more about the book in the webshop, but it contains at least two strong date-night contenders:
TOP: C6 (Cable 6) is knitted sideways, with cables running up the arms and across the neckline. I love the soft marl constrasting with the non-marl cuffs and waistband.
BOTTOM: SSK (Slip, Slip, Knit) is similar in many ways [edit: also knitted sideways], with elbow sleeves and an eyelet detail rather than the bolder cables. It might also be lovely in linen or a linen blend.
They’re like the winter and spring/fall counterparts to each other!
Actually, nearly all of the sweaters in the book are date-worthy. Isager has such a way with making things pretty yet not too girly for me. You can see the whole collection on Ravelry and buy the book at Fringe Supply Co.
Or you could just knit yourself a pretty shawl to throw over that silk top. :-)
If I were a shawl knitter …
Do you have any experience with sideways knit sweaters? I’ve seen patterns I like – and C6 is one of them – but I’m always a bit worried that they would stretch out in weird ways because of the way the rows run.
I don’t. I’ve been intrigued by them since before I even knew how to knit, and have bookmarked dozens in the past years, but have yet to knit one.
Imager makes beautiful yarns. You end up with a structured cloud.
The top sweater gets my vote, and it has nothing to do with the ‘come hither’ look the model is giving. There’s something both simple and classic about it while the cables add a softening effect. I like the contrast waistband & cuffs as well.
I’m a little bit allergic to things (especially cables) that are too decorative — esp if they make me think of a wallpaper border or the like — but I’m so obsessed with the way this plays out on the sleeves, and there is something appealingly simple and pretty about the execution of it here. Always an exception to things I think I don’t like …
Living in a warm climate, I love bottom sweater. My upcoming sewing projects also include “going out” clothes, even though our dates are usually pretty laid back. It’s nice to mix it up now and then.
I like the shorter look, so pretty with waist high pants or skirt. But I would swear the second sweater is also knit sideways.
I’ve been looking at sideways knit sweaters in a whole new way since Mason Dixon turned me on to designer Daniela Gregis. In fact she is making me hungry for color, too. Gorgeous stuff….
Oh, you might be right — that hem ribbing might be picked up later. I’ll take a closer look at the pattern when I get to where my copy of the book is.
You are right — brain fart on my part!
I’m curious to try knitting a sweater from side to side.
Does anyone know anything about the provenance of Isager yarns? I’m really intrigued by them but also usually try to knit with yarns of “known origin.”
