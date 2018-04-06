So that was a fantastic discussion Mr. Day-Lewis and his gansey generated yesterday — thank you all for being such great sleuths! It was apparently left to DDL by his father and previously included in the Moray Firth gansey exhibit, which was what inspired Cordova’s Gansey Project that I had linked at the foot of the post. Amazing! But the comments are full of all kinds of great thoughts, leads, links, possible sources, and pattern suggestions. I’ll follow up on it further when I can dig deeper!
Other than that, here’s a spot of Elsewhere:
– I’m kind of love-hating the Spring 10×10 challenge at this point. Loving seeing everyone’s else’s photos; hating taking my own! I’ll have a recap when I’m done, but have been posting daily ootd pics to my Instagram and feed and Story @karentempler
– Vintage sewing patterns directory, aka rabbit hole of doom (thx, DG)
– This might be the most beautiful thing I’ve ever read about what it is to make things for loved ones
– Someday I’ll get to the Faroe Islands; meanwhile there’s this (photo above by @fancyjaime and definitely check her IG feed for many many more)
– This chic dog sweater pattern has increased my dog longing roughly tenfold
– Stunning mittens for a worthy cause
– I’m super into the shape of this sweater and the textures of this one (and omg this whole ensemble)
– and this combination of eye-popping sweater dress and suede trench coat
– and Mary Jane is still my hero
Happy weekend, everyone! See you next week—
*SPLUTTER* No mention of Fabio’s being ROBBED on Project Runway All-Stars? It’s OBVIOUSLY the most important fashion news of the week.
Bob and I were just having a big vent session about it!
I won’t be happy until there’s an Anderson Cooper investigation! There has DEFINITELY been collusion!
I crack up at your log of dogs, I think you should go and find a good one to adopt and knit all the sweaters for ;) My littlest dog, Jellybean, lives for a good sweater. HA!
