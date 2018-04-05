Daniel Day Lewis and wow, that gansey

I had a little hiccup with my post for today, so instead here’s Daniel Day Lewis on a recent W cover wearing pretty much the perfect gansey sweater. Actually, pretty much the perfect outfitmore photos of it all here. It’s apparently his own gansey, not a designer piece brought to set by the stylist, which makes me love it even more and want to know the specifics of its origins. Given his whole M.O. in life, I’m guessing it’s legit. Did anyone read the interview — did they discuss it? Inquiring minds want to know!

Either way, these photos make me want to knit one more than ever. (Thx, Robin!)

For lots more on ganseys, see: Craftlands: Cordova, Alaska

26 thoughts on “Daniel Day Lewis and wow, that gansey

  2. Can’t get over the styling, whether it’s his or the photographer or whoever – on one wrist his stripy shirt shows, and on the other one THE STRIPES ARE ALSO ON HIS SKIN. Although it makes his head look enormous, it’s an amazing photo of textiles and textures.

  3. That photo is simply the best. So much style! I fell in love with ganseys way back in the early 90s when Beth Brown-Reisel published her book, “Knitting Ganseys” with its simple black and white photos and closeups of underarm and neck gussets. At the time, my LYS was Yarns International in Bethesda, MD, a shop with a close link to Alice Starmore. I was lucky enough to take several classes with her and I still have my autographed copy of her “Fisherman Knits”, another fave full of amazing ganseys. It’s all about TEXTURE, which has always excited me, for some reason, far more than colour. Gansey style has had a big influence on my own design (see http://chezlizzie.blogspot.ca/2016/03/a-new-source-of-gansey-inspiration.html for a summary) and my Modern Gansey has turned out to be a personal best seller.

    • Holy cow! Lucky you! By the way, when were you in the Bethesda area? I lived in DC on and off for a number of years and used to go to a yarn shop in Dupont Circle. Also, I just realized I have one of your patterns in my Ravelry favourites – the Buttonbox Waistcoat. Nice!

      • We lived in DC from 1991-2007, near Chevy Chase Circle. I remember there was a shop at Dupont Circle early on during our time there.

        • Okay, not to be weird or anything, but my last stint in DC was from ’89 – ’94, and now I live in Hamilton, Ontario – not all that far from you. Crazy!

    • No need to go down the rabbit hole. There’s a version very similar from Penny Straker (on Ravelry, but dates from the 80s so you have to ignore the styling), and another one similar in Classic British Knits (newer edition is titled Weekend Knits).

  5. Absolutely glorious photo and sweater. I noticed the cuff and wrist stripes too. He wouldn’t have gotten that tattoo just for the photo… nah. My overpowering thought, though, is “man, he looks so thin,” making me wonder what movie role he was prepping for or just finishing up. Gorgeous sweater, impeccable styling.

  6. Thank you for sharing! I’ve always found him interesting in how he approaches his work. The article was a fascinating read that only made him seem more interesting!

    I found the article online here: https://www.wmagazine.com/story/exclusive-daniel-day-lewis-giving-up-acting-phantom-thread

    Here’s a quote regarding his wardrobe choices:

    “His wardrobe is eclectic and carefully chosen—ranging from a three-piece plaid Harris Tweed suit made by a tailor in New York to well-worn dark blue Aran sweaters knit by women in a remote part of Scotland to a pair of work boots that he designed himself. The common themes are craftsmanship, utility, and uniqueness: Day-Lewis ­is not one to purchase anything trendy or frivolous. Each piece is precious. His wardrobe also matched his mood: “I want to wear soft, comforting, plain things,” he told me.”

  7. I guess Daniel Day-Lewis has the star-power to insist on wearing his own clothes for a shoot–and lucky for W that he has such great personal style. Not everyone can pull off rumpled layers like this without coming across as a total slob!

  8. I just don’t understand why Mr. Day-Lewis didn’t give credit to the designer and whoever made this lovely sweater. That he owns it is not really dispositive unless he both designed it and made it. A quick Ravelry search suggests this is the Penny Straker Guernsey #796 with some very minor modifications.

  10. Ever since My Beautiful Launderette…
    pregnant pause at Bill-the-Butcher’s “Whoopsie-daisy”… and Daniel Plainview’s “I drink your milkshake”… to Reynold Woodcock’s naughty porridge… DDL is The One.

    But yours isn’t a film blog… so, yeah, great gansey!

  13. Oh wow, this is SO similar to the gansey my mom knit my dad (twice!) in Alaska in the 70’s and 80’s! If I send him this image he’s going to start strutting around in the now-moth-eaten sweater and asking people whether he looks like a movie star ;)

  14. Wow, that is an amazing gansey and timely for me, I just got a packet from The Net Loft from Cordova, Alaska in yesterdays mail. I’m really interested in the Cordova Gansey Project. Thanks as always for the inspiration!! And eye candy…

  15. Oh, be still my heart! Between the color and the design, I think that’s one of the most beautiful gansey sweaters I’ve ever seen. As beautiful as I think cables are, I’m not into them for myself. My love is subtle patterns of knits and purls and this sweater – wow. Thanks for all of the links from everyone!

  16. I love this from head to toe. The shaved head, the gansey, the tattoos, the bracelets, the bandana, the jeans, the posture, the gesture of his hand. Looking forward to the article. On another, more practical, note, I like the blue/black of the gansey. Very wearable.

  17. It looks like my old Danish sweater from the late 70’s. These sweaters were incredibly popular here in the south of Sweden and mine is still in good shape and I wear it now and then.

