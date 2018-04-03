Idea Log: Marlisle pullover

I love a notebook, and I LOVE charts and graphs, so one of my favorite rabbit holes is all of the various “habit trackers” that have become part of the larger #bulletjournal ecosystem. It occurred to me (no doubt unoriginally) that I could design a little #minibujo spread tying … mm, not so much *habits* as what I’m calling “happiness triggers” to a chart tracking my general sense of well-being (“mood" for short), and that might be both informative/persuasive and its own little snapshot diary. My “triggers” here are three factors and two feelings — did I get exercise, fresh air and good food (“good" being a venn diagram in my head of nutritious, local and stunningly delicious), and did I get to be creative or social. Plus was the sun shining. It happened that March 1 was a post-op caregiver day from hell, and March 31 was a nearly perfect day. But in between, it really was useful as a reminder to myself to actively seek out the things that make me happy, as often as possible. I also realized that probably the biggest contributor to my well-being is whether I feel productive (like I'm getting ahead) and whether I slept. So I’m changing it up for April and doing it again. It took about a minute each night to make a dot for my mood level, darken in the relevant factors, and maybe make a one-line note. But that minute actually left me wanting more opportunities to engage with this mini journal more. So I’m getting sucked deeper and deeper into bujoworld ... . #bulletjournaladdict #bujo #minimalistbujo