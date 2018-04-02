Q for You: Do you keep a knitting journal?

I am a notebook addict, as I might have mentioned. A pencil and paper kind of girl. Diaries, planners, sketchbooks, logbooks of all sorts (books, wines …) were always an integral part of my life. I love a written record, and how visceral it is to flip back through one. Of course, in the digital age, my habits have shifted. I’ve used a web-based to-do system instead of a paper planner since around 2009; converted my editorial calendar into a spreadsheet in 2014; and have a solid 11 years of ephemera of every kind clipped into Evernote. PDFs, images, order confirmations, screengrabs, flight itineraries, random notes to self, you name it — if I need to search for it someday, or access it anywhere from any device, into Evernote it goes. I’m extremely organized and systematized. Yet somehow, where knitting is concerned — from when I learned in 2011 until the start of this year — my record-keeping has been a giant mess.
As I’m knitting anything, I always have notes on paper. I highlight, annotate and scribble in the margins of printed-out pattern PDFs. I have two Knitters Graph Paper Journals full of charts and shaping diagrams and top-down formulas, which I cherish. Plus a small memo book or notepad in the pocket of whatever project bag I’m currently using. When I finish a thing, I try to be thorough abou translating my chicken scratch from wherever it is into a blog post, and strive to record yarn and needle sizes and sometimes yardage in a corresponding Ravelry project page. But I’m surprisingly non-thorough. Inevitably, I or one of you will have a question that neither the blog post nor the Rav page can answer, and I can’t always find which notebook or pad or printout I was scribbling in at the time. Plus I’ve been around the internet long enough that I could make a very long list of former blogs, forums and databases I’ve poured myself into that no longer exist. Poof. Only paper endures. So I’m doing what I really can’t believe I’ve never done until now: I’ve started a proper knitting journal. Which will also be able to incorporate sewing, once I get back to it!
What pushed me over the edge was finally having the beautiful Fringe Supply Co. notebooks I’ve always wanted. I’m using the larger one for my main journal and still keeping a spare for random chicken scratch and the smaller notepad in my project bag. All of the pages are perforated, so it’s nice and tidy to tear them out of elsewhere when I’m done and paste them into the journal. There are some Bullet Journal elements to how I’ve organized it: I’ve included an index in the front and a “future log” listing things that need to be made in specific months (some of which is secret, so I can’t show you that part). Entering things this way allows me to not be too control freaky about what order they get documented in the journal, since they simply get listed in the index as they’re added. And I’m striving to include everything relevant to each project: my original sketches (on Fashionary panels); the yarn label; any notes extracted from the smaller notepad; the pattern photo and chart or annotated pattern pages; needles used; and of course FO photos, just printed out and glued in. Things are variously taped, stapled or glued, or stuck in pockets I make either by taping three sides of a half-page, or gluing in an envelope. I’ve toyed with including a piece of yarn — taped in with washi tape so I can change my mind — but I think that gets to be a bit much for me personally. Haven’t decided.
It’s already getting thick since I’ve finished more things in the past three months than I normally knit in a whole year. (I loved making the gatefold for my Log Cabin Mitts log!) But as it gets fatter, I just tear out pages to make room. Again, since they’re perforated, I can remove those edges and that just becomes useful notepaper, some of which finds its way back in.
I love sitting and looking at this notebook. Love the tangibility of it, especially since four of the FOs in there have already been given away. Obviously I won’t stop blogging and Rav’ing the details like always, but I like knowing this notebook will outlast the ever-shifting tides of technology.
So that’s my Q for You today: Do you keep a knitting/sewing notebook or scrapbook of any kind? How else do you record what you make?
I do, but not as pretty as yours! I have a notebook which I keep all my fabric/fiber projects in and another one where I jot down design ideas, etc. I put in (or try to) samples of the fiber, pattern info, when started/finished, who it was for, anything I can think of that seems important at the time.
I was going to say the same. I love Karen’s!
I use this one and since it is pre printed it prompts me to at write down things I would forget.
https://www.amazon.com/Knit-Notes-Explore-Design-Create/dp/193609651X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1522685352&sr=8-1&keywords=knit+notes
I don’t keep a knitting journal. I consider my Ravelry projects pages to be my knitting journal. I try to be pretty thorough there, but sometimes I go back to a project to look for certain info and discover I forgot to include it. I wonder if I would do better with a paper journal? Yours looks wonderful.
It’s funny — they ask all the right questions, and yet I somehow sometimes fail to fill in all the answers. I do love having my Ravelry projects archive and will definitely keep it up. (I’ve been better lately than in the past, although I see it’s not currently complete.) And I hope Ravelry lasts forever. But my experience of Internet things is eventually they go away, and all of my stuff along with them. So I decided it was time to also start keeping it all where I can actually keep it.
Oh no! I guess I’m delusional that Ravelry will be there forever!
I have a lot of faith that if Ravelry ever went away, Jess and Casey would find a way to make sure everyone could download their project database to have that record.
I keep an idea and record book in my project bag. Just started this year. Before that I relied on delusional memories.
Ha!
Oh My. Whatever spectrum this is, I am on the opposite end. I often knit without a pattern, and to the degree there are notes, they consist of a couple of post it notes. At my best, I will have a scribbled on pattern which i put in a notebook, or which I intend to put in a notebook but in reality stick in a basket on the bookshelf, waiting to be put away. At my worst, there are no notes at all, and i am literally counting off the stitches on one sleeve in order to make the other. After 60 years of this, there is little liklihood I will change.
You sound just like me! The most “organized” bit has been the magazine holder on my bookshelf in which I shove all the marginalia’d patterns when I’m done. But now that I’m sticking/stapling the post-its and doodles and patterns and whatnot onto the pages of a notebook it all feels super organized. It’s like when you take a bunch of stray junk and put it on a tray, suddenly it looks tidy, lol. Such a funny phenomenon.
My journals are three ring notebooks with page protectors. When I complete the project yarn, pattern, notes, and whatever goes into the sheet protector. That way I can pull it right out to look at if I want to make it again.
This does not cover the up and coming so I may want to address that aspect with one of your notebooks! I love notebooks too.
That is so liar to what I do with sewing pattern and is the direction I am thinking about for my knitting..
Hate that I can’t edit a commit – auto correct changed similar to so liar,
I figured it was autocorrect, but couldn’t figure out what it started out as!
I’ve been wanting to keep a more comprehensive knitting and sewing journal, so I guess it’s never too late to start (even if I wish I had it going from the start).
For now, I’ve just been keeping a two-column running list in my bullet journals; one side for knits and one for sewing. I try to include the pattern name, the yarn and colors used (or fabric and designer for sewing) and where I bought the materials.
I’d like to include more things like time and money spent, illustrations, and pattern notes.
That makes me want to see your bullet journal.
What a beautiful journal! I love keeping mine, I love flipping through it and seeing what I was working on last summer, a year ago… seeing what I was into at the time, and how my knitting keeps developing as my appetites change and my skillset expands. The funny thing is, for me including little pieces of yarn is sort of the whole point of the journal! How different we all are as knitters. Love it.
It makes all the sense in the world to include it! I don’t know why I’m so resistant to it.
Your journal looks so inspiring. I always have good intentions but end up with notes on the pattern that really aren’t much help.
That’s the other thing I’m trying to be better at. I always make notes that make sense to me at the time and useless later. Or I’m guilty of changing my mind about stuff along the way and not writing that down, just keeping it in my head while I need to know it. So then later I’m like “did you actually do that, or did you wind up doing something else?”
My knitting notes are disorganized and spread across various books and a binder. I am usually thorough in what I include on ravelry, and I enjoy its automatic calculations, but I’m well aware that while the Internet never forgets, ones useful info and bookmarks do become irretrievable. So I do keep trying to improve my hard copy system.
I’m always torn between having a small portable notebook as a log, and something bigger that can actually hold more info. I like your idea of pasting from one to the other (but do you only write on one side of the page in your small notebook?).
Your notebook is inspiring. I love a good browse through someone else’s organizing system and as I read this post, I kept trying to zoom in to absorb more. How heavy is the paper in your notebooks? I love perforated pages but I find that if I overload them, they sometimes separate away on their own.
Thanks for the inspiration, I have much to consider!
Yeah, the little steno-style notepad is good at keeping me to writing only on the one side of the page, which is good.
And this is nice thick paper but I do wonder as if some of the pages that are more heavily loaded might strain the perf at some point. I figure I’ll just put a nice strip of washi tape over it in those cases, if so. It’s the pro/con of perforation, but overall I do prefer having it.
That’s a good idea for rescuing the straying pages, I’ll keep that in mind. I do really like the perforation too.
“Only paper endures.” It’s funny you say that, because I am always encouraging people to print their photos out and make Shutterfly photo books, particularly if they have children. Otherwise, photos go to die in the cloud, on phones, on computers, on Facebook. Who knows whether the jpg format will endure?
And yet I have not applied this thinking to knitting. It is a sobering thought that Ravelry may not be around forever! I do a pretty good job of documenting my projects on Ravelry, and write lots of notes to help others. But your post has really made me stop and think about keeping a paper backup. I might have to get some of your notebooks!
BTW it was fun to read your 2012 interview with Isabell Kramer, via MDK.
How beautiful and inspiring! I have tried over the years to keep even a basic record for sewing and knitting, and for some reason I just don’t. The rest of my life is pretty organized and well documented, so I don’t get why this is such a problem. And it is a problem. If I put my knitting down at all, I come back not knowing what size I’m knitting or if I subbed needle sizes to make gauge–very basic info! I do use a bullet journal, though, and have started making project pages for knitting when I cast on. Apparently the key for me is to just have one book for everything!
I take really detailed notes in nice notebooks that I keep for further reference. I also reflect a lot of these details, in a neater fashion, in Ravelry project pages. I routinely make things more than once (if I like the project) so keeping track of grams used, ways of striping (to maximize avail yarn), changes to the dimensions/stitch counts/gauge (to suit my shape), info about ways in which the pattern could have been interpreted differently to yield a different result, info about fabric properties, swatching details etc. I also draw a lot of pictures because I don’t have awesome, natural spatial reasoning skills so I need to draw what I perceive I’m reading to see if it makes sense. My notes look like crazy scientist scratchings.
I do tend to print patterns to work from, and write on them, and I try to make notes of pattern changes on Ravelry – but that is the size of it. And Ravelry notes are often sketchy. But without Ravelry, I doubt anything would be understandable at all.
I have the kntters graph book, and I have a few patterns written out there, but it is not my go to place for such things, just handy if I am working out a pattern to try to get it right on paper before I commit yarn and needles.
I keep a journal (of sorts) – but you have inspired me to flesh it out more fully. Like others, I find that when I go back to check something the actual information I need isn’t there or I have to refigure it out from the clues left behind. Thank you for the inspiring and motivating post!
I have kept three ring binders with descriptions of each quilt that I’ve made, complete with photos, a description of my inspiration, etc., since the 1990’s. It is a wonderful resource both of memories and for new ideas…what if I did this to that pattern? I haven’t done the same for knitting–figuring Ravelry was sufficient but your blog entry has inspired me. Thank you!
You make me want to start one. The trouble is, I change my mind so often, my journal would probably be a mess very quickly, what with the plans that were, that are, and that will be….
I just started keeping one this year. Yours is so pretty. Very inspirational to see yours!
