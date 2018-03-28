New Favorites: from the Scout collection

by

You’ll no doubt be hearing more about this (particularly about the muslin bag full of mini-skeins I have at home, destined to become Log Cabin Mitts) but one of the things I’m most excited about right now is the second new yarn from my pals over at Kelbourne Woolens, an easygoing heathered wool called Scout. In honor of its release, they’ve published a collection of six knitting patterns, all of which are lovely, but I’m particularly heart-eyed over these two sweaters:

TOP: Rainier by Kate Gagnon Osborn is just totally stunning from first stitch to last

BOTTOM: Powell by Meghan Kelly is another case of me being a total sucker for a nice subtle chevron pattern

.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Grete

5 thoughts on “New Favorites: from the Scout collection

  2. Oooh Powell is lovely. I tend to make a lot of cardigans because I like to take off layers but I feel like this might be a year where I make more pullovers and this one is shooting to the top of the list.

    Like

    Reply

