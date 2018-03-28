New Favorites: from the Scout collection

You’ll no doubt be hearing more about this (particularly about the muslin bag full of mini-skeins I have at home, destined to become Log Cabin Mitts) but one of the things I’m most excited about right now is the second new yarn from my pals over at Kelbourne Woolens, an easygoing heathered wool called Scout. In honor of its release, they’ve published a collection of six knitting patterns, all of which are lovely, but I’m particularly heart-eyed over these two sweaters:

TOP: Rainier by Kate Gagnon Osborn is just totally stunning from first stitch to last

BOTTOM: Powell by Meghan Kelly is another case of me being a total sucker for a nice subtle chevron pattern

.

