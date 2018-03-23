Happy Friday! This has been one of those weeks that I’ve felt like I was dragging myself through quicksand trying to get through my to-do lists, so I’m extra excited about the weekend and some creative time!
But first, I’ve got a healthy stack of links for you to click around in today—
– One of my very favorite projects from the #fringeandfriendslogalong is @sari_n_’s blanket (photo above), and she’s now posted an in-depth video on YouTube talking about how she’s going about knitting it
– Also, Bonne Marie Burns has published the pattern for her beautiful rendition of Courthouse Steps blanket
– I’m so excited that the long-awaited Vintage Shetland Project has come to fruition, and can’t wait to get my hands on a copy
– How are your favorites faring in MDK March Mayhem?
– Here’s a guest list I wish I’d been on!
– “I’ll try anything,” I told her. “Just don’t make me stop knitting.”
– Meanwhile, studies continue to show knitting reduces depression, anxiety and chronic pain (thx, Rach)
– Pretty excited about Denim Days
– “If you have ever wanted to crochet an eyeball …” is my favorite random phrase from Insta lately
– and What’s in your tool pouch? A little or a lot? (Tell me here or there!)
Have a fantastic weekend — see you back here next week!
.
PREVIOUSLY: Elsewhere + Mitts No. 6
That cat and that blanket!
LikeLike
Great Elsewhere as usual. Man, I’d kill for one of those Aran sweaters. As for the Denim Days post, you know that head-to-toe blue jean look is known as a Canadian Tuxedo, right? And no one has done it better in recent years than our beloved late, great Gord Downie. You can read more about him and his sartorial panache here: http://www.cbc.ca/radio/q/blog/a-guide-to-gord-downie-s-canadian-tuxedo-1.4179670
LikeLike
Such an interesting stitch pattern on those McQueen sweaters. Membership has its privileges, eh?
LikeLike