Still kickin’

Hey, so everyone’s fine at my house. (Exhausted and beat up, but hanging in there!) Bob came through his surgery like a champ but, as has happened in the past, he’s suffering from a complication that’s a lot more trouble than the post-op recovery itself. And managing it all on crutches for another six days, minimum. So helping him get through the day is literally all there’s time for right now.

I apologize for the cliffhanger on the #fringeandfriendslogalong front, but I will have prize announcements (and otherwise resume blogging) just as soon as I can give it the attention it deserves. Meanwhile, Kay wrote a lovely “So log, farewell” post on MDK today which includes a look at the three patterns that have come out of the logalong — so far! I know there’s at least one more alleged to be coming, and please do speak up if you know of any others.

Don’t forget to hug your loved ones as often as possible — and have a wonderful weekend.